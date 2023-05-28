Home > Photos PHOTOS Celebs Flock to the Bahamas for $300 Million Dollar Nassau Cruise Port Opening — See Pics Inside! Source: Madison Mcgaw/bfa Tyson Beckford,Ashley Haas, J.R Ramirez,Melissa Roxburgh;Dorinda Medley,Zosia Mamet

Source: Madison Mcgaw/BFA Tyson Beckford and Anthony Anderson celebrate the official launch of the Nassau Cruise Port with a one-of-a-kind experience in advance of the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee of Bahamian Independence in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 26

The Nassau Cruise Port has undergone an incredible transformation over the past four years, revitalizing and expanding the cruise port on Prince George Wharf. The teams behind the Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) and Global Ports Holding (GPH) proudly announced the completion of phase one of this exciting project. The new downtown cruise port, constructed by ENKA, officially opened its doors on Friday, May 26, 2023, with even more festivities planned for Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Source: madison mcgaw/bfa Carole Radziwill, Mehmet Kutman and Dorinda Medley celebrate the official launch of the Nassau Cruise Port Nassau, Bahamas,

Thanks to the addition of a new berth and the refurbishment of all piers, the Nassau Cruise Port can now accommodate six cruise ships per day, including three Icon-class ships. This expansion means more tourists can experience the vibrant region and its rich history. The port has carefully curated a selection of onsite tenants and offerings, making it a hub for cultural expression and entertainment. Prepare to immerse yourself in the lively heritage of Nassau, a city with a captivating 300-year-old history.

Source: madison mcgaw/bfa Prime Minister Phillip Davis & Ann-Marie Davis cut the ribbon for the official launch of the Nassau Cruise Port in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 26

The event was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries and VIPs, including Prime Minister Philip Davis and former Prime Ministers Hubert Minnis, Hubert Ingraham, and Perry Christie. The list continues with Governor General Cornelius Smith, Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper, and several esteemed members of the Bahamian Cabinet and Senate. International attendees included Governor Mauricio Vila of Yucatan, Mexico, Minister of Tourism Michelle Fridman of Yucatan, Mexico, and Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and Investment Charles Fernandez of St. Lucia.

Source: madison mcgaw/BFA Anthony Anderson celebrates the official launch of the Nassau Cruise Port with a one-of-a-kind experience in advance of the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee of Bahamian Independence in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 26

Of course, the highlight of the evening was the dazzling entertainment lineup and the electric atmosphere. The event kicked off with VIP arrivals and a champagne reception, accompanied by the soulful tunes of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band and DJ "Big L." . After the official ribbon cutting, attendees were treated to an extraordinary display of Bahamian culture. The Music Makers Junkanoo Group led a traditional Junkanoo Rushout, creating a vibrant procession from the Arrival's Plaza to the port's impressive amphitheater.

Source: madison mcgaw/bfa Melissa Roxburgh, Sophie Sumner & Zosia Mamet join in the festivities at official launch of the Nassau Cruise Port in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 26

Along the way, guests had the opportunity to explore fashion, art, and historical exhibitions while discovering the new retail offerings at the cruise port. The evening's entertainment continued with a spectacular drone show and captivating performances by the Encore Band, D-Mac, Visage, and Willis and the Illest.

Source: madison mcgaw/bfa Anthony Anderson celebrating at the official launch of the Nassau Cruise Port in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 26