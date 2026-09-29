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Energetic Celine Dion Dances Onstage During Paris Fashion Week Performance Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome: Watch

Celine Dion
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Celine Dion hit the stage alongside several models in Paris this week.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

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Celine Dion is showing off her dance moves amid her ongoing health battle.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was on stage with several celebrities for the first day of Paris Fashion Week, a video posted by Vogue on Monday, September 28, revealed. Alongside her were Kendall Jenner, Serenay Sarıkaya, Andie MacDowell, Eva Longoria and more.

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Source: Vogue

Celine Dion danced with supermodels onstage at Paris Fashion Week.

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Dion gave a surprise live performance of her song “I’m Alive” during the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris “Express Your Worth” show at Paris Fashion Week.

She closed out the show wearing a black strapless gown, with several of the show’s models coming to join her on stage for the finale.

Fans loved seeing Dion, 58, in good spirits, as several commented on the video about her chic dance moves and energy.

“Celine is being fully recognized while alive!! What a moment!!!” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “I love the way Celine is being her," while a third called it a "huge moment" for the superstar.

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What Medical Condition Does Celine Dion Have?

Celine Dion
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Celine Dion suffers from stiff-person syndrome.

Dion is battling stiff-person syndrome, which she publicly disclosed in 2022. Stiff-person syndrome is a rare, progressive autoimmune neurological disorder that causes severe muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders & Stroke.

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Celine Dion Gets Emotional During Paris Residency

Celine Dion
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Celine Dion tearfully expressed gratitude to her fans on stage.

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Celine Dion

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Dion performed her first concert in six years earlier this month, where she got emotional as she expressed her feelings about being back on stage after taking a hiatus to focus on her health.

“I had promised myself not to cry,” she said in a video posted by Variety on X. “But I’m so happy to see you all. I missed you.”

“So here I am, singing for you,” Dion added. “Thank you so very much for your support, your patience, and if I may say so, I am everything I am because you loved me.”

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When Does Paris Fashion Week Run This Year?

Celine Dion
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Paris Fashion Week concludes on October 6.

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Monday, September 28, and will run until October 6. This week, designers will show off upcoming items featured in their Spring/Summer 2027 collections. According to Vogue, there will be a total of 68 shows and 34 presentations featured this week.

Celine Dion’s Paris Residency

Celine Dion
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Celine Dion kicked off her residency earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Dion has been performing her Paris residency at the Plénitude Arena. Her setlist includes several French ballads as well as her English hits such as "Because You Loved Me," "The Chase" and "My Heart Will Go On." Her tour includes 26 dates, which kicked off on September 12 and will run through May 29, 2027.

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