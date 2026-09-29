Energetic Celine Dion Dances Onstage During Paris Fashion Week Performance Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome: Watch

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Celine Dion is showing off her dance moves amid her ongoing health battle. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was on stage with several celebrities for the first day of Paris Fashion Week, a video posted by Vogue on Monday, September 28, revealed. Alongside her were Kendall Jenner, Serenay Sarıkaya, Andie MacDowell, Eva Longoria and more.

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Dion gave a surprise live performance of her song “I’m Alive” during the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris “Express Your Worth” show at Paris Fashion Week. She closed out the show wearing a black strapless gown, with several of the show’s models coming to join her on stage for the finale. Fans loved seeing Dion, 58, in good spirits, as several commented on the video about her chic dance moves and energy. “Celine is being fully recognized while alive!! What a moment!!!” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “I love the way Celine is being her," while a third called it a "huge moment" for the superstar.

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What Medical Condition Does Celine Dion Have?

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Celine Dion suffers from stiff-person syndrome.

Dion is battling stiff-person syndrome, which she publicly disclosed in 2022. Stiff-person syndrome is a rare, progressive autoimmune neurological disorder that causes severe muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders & Stroke.

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Celine Dion Gets Emotional During Paris Residency

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Celine Dion tearfully expressed gratitude to her fans on stage.

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Dion performed her first concert in six years earlier this month, where she got emotional as she expressed her feelings about being back on stage after taking a hiatus to focus on her health. “I had promised myself not to cry,” she said in a video posted by Variety on X. “But I’m so happy to see you all. I missed you.” “So here I am, singing for you,” Dion added. “Thank you so very much for your support, your patience, and if I may say so, I am everything I am because you loved me.”

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When Does Paris Fashion Week Run This Year?

Source: KCS Presse / MEGA Paris Fashion Week concludes on October 6.

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Monday, September 28, and will run until October 6. This week, designers will show off upcoming items featured in their Spring/Summer 2027 collections. According to Vogue, there will be a total of 68 shows and 34 presentations featured this week.

Celine Dion’s Paris Residency

Source: KCS Presse / MEGA Celine Dion kicked off her residency earlier this month.