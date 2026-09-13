Celine Dion Delivers Emotional Speech at Paris Residency as She Says Health Battle Gave Her a New 'Reason for Living': Photos 

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Celine Dion emotionally addressed the crowd during the first night of her Paris residency show on Saturday, September 12. The music icon, 58, opened up about her health battles as she broke down in tears after she sang her song "On ne change pas," which is translated to "We don't change."

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Celine Dion Broke Down in Tears While Addressing Her Audience

Source: AP Celine Dion discussed her health battles during the first night of her Paris residency on September 12.

"I had promised myself not to cry. Here we are… I'm standing on stage in this city that I love so much, thanks to your support and your love," Dion teared up. "I have to admit, though, that the road was rocky. The journey was longer than expected, with unplanned stops along the way," the Canadian crooner went on.

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Celine Dion Thanked Fans For Their Support Through Her Health Journey

Source: AP 'I made a promise to be back on the stage,' Celine Dion said during her concert.

"But I hung in there. A faint ray of light in the distance, deep in the mountains. I believed in it. And here it is. The sun — the sun is here. The sun, right in front of me," she continued. Dion then spoke about her grand return to her music, adding: "I made a promise to be back on stage. So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing live! Thank you so very much for your support, your patience and if I may say so, I am everything I am because you loved me."

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Source: AP Celine Dion noted she has 'come to terms' with her illness.

"By living with [my health issues] day in and day out, I've come to terms with it. And I've decided to make it my reason for living," she sobbed. The "A New Day Has Come" vocalist also touched upon celebrating life amid hardships, saying: "Look around here — all around you, right here in this room — we don't know what the person next to us is going through. 'There are people going through hardships, grief and sorrow. There are people radiating energy and joy. So let's take that energy and share it. That's what music is for. Tonight, we'll sing, we'll dance and we'll celebrate," Dion effused.

Celine Dion Revealed She Was Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022

Source: AP Stiff Person Syndrome affects one's muscles.