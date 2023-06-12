Celine Dion Moves Back to Her Homeland of Canada as Singer Suffers 'Personal Crisis' From 'Incurable' Diagnosis
Celine Dion is heading home in order to surround herself with friends and family as she navigates debilitating symptoms from her devastating stiff person syndrome diagnosis.
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer sold her $30 million Las Vegas mansion, located near Caesar's Palace, after cancelling the remainder of her Sin City residency and the entirety of her world tour, Radar revealed.
"Celine has 11 brothers and sisters living in Canada," a source recently explained to the news publication. "It’s an amazing, loving support system for her during a time of personal crisis."
The decision to move back to her native country came with the understanding of a new reality for the powerhouse vocalist.
"Her disease is incurable, and as hard as she’s worked at it with doctors and therapists, she simply isn’t getting better," the insider added.
Dion's health battle has inevitably been an emotional fight as well, considering she's previously expressed, "All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."
"Celine had been so excited to go on a big world tour this year and next, and then settle in for another Las Vegas residence," another source close to Dion dished. "But more and more, it’s doubtful she’ll ever perform on stage again."
"Given that reality, she’d rather be back home in Quebec, wrapped in the love of her family," the 55-year-old's friend added.
One confidant Dion has certainly been able to depend on throughout this difficult time is longtime pal Shania Twain, as OK! previously reported.
"Celine and Shania have been close for years," a source noted last month. "They have quietly supported each other and been confidantes for decades."
"Shania wants Celine to know she is not alone. Because it’s a lonely struggle to go through, especially when you are trying to keep the fight private," the insider continued.
The most recent update on Dion's health crisis came alongside the complete cancellation of her Courage World Tour.
"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 [percent]. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!" the "I'm Alive" performer shared on Friday, May 26.