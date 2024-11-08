Celine Dion Believes She Can 'Pull Off' Las Vegas Residency With 'Medication and Physical Therapy' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle
Celine Dion's heart will go on, but she wants her Las Vegas residency to as well!
Next month marks two years since the famed singer revealed her Stiff-Person syndrome diagnosis to the public in December 2022, and after a powerful return to the stage during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Dion is ready to push forward with her career.
While Dion is eager to perform again, a source recently spilled to a news publication that the 56-year-old is still struggling to manage some of the symptoms her rare neurological disorder causes — including her vocal cords freezing up, which makes it extremely difficult to sing.
Between Dion's Olympic appearance and participating in a promotional video for the NFL, Dion is certain she can do what was thought to be the impossible.
According to the insider, Dion wants nothing more than to launch another Las Vegas Residency next year. The "I'm Alive" hitmaker has played more than 400 shows at Caesars Palace in Sin City between 2011 and 2019.
"Nowadays, it seems like everybody from U2 to Elton John is doing Vegas residencies. But Celine is the O.G. — she paved the way," the confidante declared. "And she says she wants to return to show them how it’s done!"
A second source said Dion is looking forward to the future, as her management team is reportedly working to schedule a Las Vegas residency for her in 2025.
The separate insider addressed how Dion's mental health has ben impacted by the stressful situation, noting: "There were dark days when she thought concerts would be impossible. But with medications and physical therapy, she’s at a place where she believes she can pull it off!"
Last month Dion returned to The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace — but this time as a guest, not a performer, as she was among fans in the crowd cheering on Adele at her residency in Las Vegas.
The Love Again actress took to Instagram after the concert, writing: "Adele, we are so grateful to you for welcoming me and my family back to the Colosseum for your amazing show!"
"Your performance was spectacular, your production was so beautiful," she continued. "We loved seeing you and hearing you sing…it was such an emotional night for us all. Your music has had such an impact on my life, it is so important to me, especially over these last few years. I’m so happy for you, I wish for all your dreams to come true, for you to be doing what you want to do, for taking a little break."
Dion concluded: "You’re in a class by yourself…and you deserve all the best! Thank you forever, Adele…with all my love, — Celine xx."
In Touch spoke to sources about Dion wanting to return to Las Vegas for another residency.