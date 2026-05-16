Chace Crawford Reveals If He Dated Any of His 'Gossip Girl' Costars

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Chace Crawford recently clarified his dating history with his Gossip Girl costars during an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. The actor, 40, stated that he did not engage in romantic relationships with main cast members like Blake Lively or Leighton Meester while filming the hit series.

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Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/Youtube Chace Crawford revealed that despite spending years filming 'Gossip Girl' alongside stars like Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, he never dated any of his main costars during the show’s run.

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“Yeah, there’s things that happen or connections that happen,” Crawford remarked, acknowledging interactions with guest stars. However, he emphasized, “I never dated anyone on the show.” This admission may come as a surprise to fans, given the numerous real-life romances that unfolded among other cast members during the show’s run.

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Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube

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Crawford reflected on the environment of the set, where he spent long hours working. “There’s a lot of guest stars and people in the orbit of the show that you’d meet through other friends,” he noted. He explained that while romantic connections might develop, he maintained a professional distance from his main costars.

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Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/Youtube The actor said always kept things professional with the core cast members.

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Real-life romances did blossom among some cast members. Lively and Penn Badgley dated from 2007 to 2010, while Meester was in a relationship with Sebastian Stan during the same period. Crawford recognized the likelihood of off-set relationships, especially with a young cast spending extensive time together.

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Source: MEGA Chace Crawford reflected on how other relationships blossomed behind the scenes, including Blake Lively’s romance with Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester’s relationship with Sebastian Stan.

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In a previous appearance on “Call Her Daddy,” Crawford described these romances as “inevitable.” Nevertheless, he reiterated that he did not date anyone from the show, distinguishing his experience from that of his costars.

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Despite not dating anyone from the main cast, Crawford still met many interesting people through the series. He reminisced about the long hours spent on set, describing it as a unique opportunity to connect with others. “You’re doing this show, you’re on set for like 12 to 14 hours a day,” he explained. Looking back on his time with Gossip Girl, Crawford expressed openness to the idea of a reunion. “It’d be tough to get the whole band back together,” he mused, but indicated he would be interested in exploring the possibility.

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Source: MEGA Chace Crawford shared that he would still be open to a possible 'Gossip Girl' reunion.