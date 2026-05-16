Chace Crawford Reveals If He Dated Any of His 'Gossip Girl' Costars
May 16 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
Chace Crawford recently clarified his dating history with his Gossip Girl costars during an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.
The actor, 40, stated that he did not engage in romantic relationships with main cast members like Blake Lively or Leighton Meester while filming the hit series.
“Yeah, there’s things that happen or connections that happen,” Crawford remarked, acknowledging interactions with guest stars.
However, he emphasized, “I never dated anyone on the show.”
This admission may come as a surprise to fans, given the numerous real-life romances that unfolded among other cast members during the show’s run.
Crawford reflected on the environment of the set, where he spent long hours working.
“There’s a lot of guest stars and people in the orbit of the show that you’d meet through other friends,” he noted.
He explained that while romantic connections might develop, he maintained a professional distance from his main costars.
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Real-life romances did blossom among some cast members. Lively and Penn Badgley dated from 2007 to 2010, while Meester was in a relationship with Sebastian Stan during the same period. Crawford recognized the likelihood of off-set relationships, especially with a young cast spending extensive time together.
In a previous appearance on “Call Her Daddy,” Crawford described these romances as “inevitable.”
Nevertheless, he reiterated that he did not date anyone from the show, distinguishing his experience from that of his costars.
Despite not dating anyone from the main cast, Crawford still met many interesting people through the series. He reminisced about the long hours spent on set, describing it as a unique opportunity to connect with others.
“You’re doing this show, you’re on set for like 12 to 14 hours a day,” he explained.
Looking back on his time with Gossip Girl, Crawford expressed openness to the idea of a reunion.
“It’d be tough to get the whole band back together,” he mused, but indicated he would be interested in exploring the possibility.
Crawford recently reunited with Meester at the Falconeri Dinner in Los Angeles, where they shared smiles and fond memories. Currently, he is in a relationship with model Kelsey Merritt, with whom he has been linked since last year.
As Gossip Girl continues to hold a place in pop culture, Crawford’s reflections provide insight into the dynamics of the cast. The show ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012, and its legacy endures through fans’ continued interest in the lives of its actors.