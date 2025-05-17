'Gossip Girl' Stars: What Blake Lively, Penn Badgley and Other Cast Members Are Up to Now

After Leighton Meester famously played Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, she was cast to play the main roles in Making History, Single Parents and Good Cop/Bad Cop. She also got recurring and guest roles on The Last Man on Earth and How I Met Your Father while working on the films The Haunting of Sorority Row, The Judge, The Weekend Away and EXmas.

Aside from acting, she has also pursued a career in the music industry, releasing her debut studio album in 2014 — the same year she made her Broadway debut in Of Mice and Men.

In February 2013, Meester and Adam Brody went public with their relationship after their meeting on the set of The Oranges. Following their November 2013 engagement, they tied the knot in February 2014 and have since become parents to two children.