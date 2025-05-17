'Gossip Girl' Stars: What Blake Lively, Penn Badgley and Other Cast Members Are Up to Now
Blake Lively
After famously portraying Gossip Girl's golden girl Serena van der Woodsen, Blake Lively went on to expand her Hollywood empire by starring in more films like The Age of Adaline, A Simple Favor and The Rhythm Section. Her latest film appearance was in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, which notoriously made headlines due to the drama surrounding her and her costar Justin Baldoni.
As for Lively's love life, she and Ryan Reynolds held a private wedding ceremony in Mount Pleasant, S.C., on September 9, 2012. They share four children together: James, Inez, Betty and Olin.
Chace Crawford
Chace Crawford starred on Gossip Girl as Nate Archibald. After his stint on the show, he appeared in several films and TV shows like Blood & Oil, Nighthawks, Inheritance, Reunion and The Boys.
He dated Rebecca Rittenhouse from 2015 to 2018.
Connor Paolo
Connor Paolo was 17 when he landed the role of Eric van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. Though he only stayed on the series for four seasons, the now-34-year-old became part of Revenge Seasons 1 and 2 between 2011 and 2013.
In the years thereafter, Paolo appeared in Friend Request, Distancing Socially, Ambush, Rush Hour, Electric Dreams and The Resident.
Ed Westwick
Ed Westwick made waves when he played Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl. After working on the show, he joined the cast of Bone in the Throat, Freaks of Nature, The Crash, Wicked City and White Gold while pursuing a career in the music industry.
Westwick started dating model Amy Jackson after meeting at a fall 2021 Aston Martin racing event. They got engaged during a ski trip in January 2024 and tied the knot in August that year in Italy.
The twosome confirmed they are expecting their first child together in October 2024.
Jessica Szohr
Jessica Szohr, who played Gossip Girl's Vanessa Abrams, has been part of The Orville since 2019. She previously worked on Somebody Help Me, Complications, Kingdom, Shameless, The Brightest Star and Two Night Stand, among others.
Two years after going Instagram official with former NHL player Brad Richardson in 2019, the pair welcomed their first child, Bowie Ella, on January 11, 2021. They announced their engagement in May 2022 before they officially exchanged vows at the Pine Canyon in Flagstaff, Ariz., in August 2024.
In 2022, Szohr launched the Gossip Girl rewatch podcast, "XOXO With Jessica Szohr."
Kelly Rutherford
Following Kelly Rutherford's notable appearance on Gossip Girl as Lily van der Woodsen, she acted in several episodes of Being Mary Jane, Dynasty, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Gone and Reckless.
The mom-of-two has been married twice: first was to Carlos Tarajano from 2001 to 2002 and then to Daniel Giersch from 2006 to 2010.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell, who narrated Gossip Girl episodes, is among the most famous of the Gossip Girl stars.
Over the years, Bell won awards after taking roles in The Good Place, House of Lies and Frozen. She also remarkably appeared on Veronica Mars, Heroes and Nobody Wants This.
Bell has been married to Dax Shepard, with whom she shares two daughters, since October 2013.
Leighton Meester
After Leighton Meester famously played Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, she was cast to play the main roles in Making History, Single Parents and Good Cop/Bad Cop. She also got recurring and guest roles on The Last Man on Earth and How I Met Your Father while working on the films The Haunting of Sorority Row, The Judge, The Weekend Away and EXmas.
Aside from acting, she has also pursued a career in the music industry, releasing her debut studio album in 2014 — the same year she made her Broadway debut in Of Mice and Men.
In February 2013, Meester and Adam Brody went public with their relationship after their meeting on the set of The Oranges. Following their November 2013 engagement, they tied the knot in February 2014 and have since become parents to two children.
Matthew Settle
Matthew Settle starred in an episode of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders in 2016, a few years after Gossip Girl ended. He also had roles in Ouija, Marshall the Miracle Dog and The Faith of Anna Waters before his last screen appearance in the 2017 flick Valentine.
Settle was first married to Naama Nativ, with whom he shares a daughter. He went on to have his second child with his girlfriend, Maria Alfonsin, in August 2015.
Michelle Trachtenberg
In the years after her Gossip Girl stint, Michelle Trachtenberg showcased her talent in different flicks like Killing Kennedy, The Christmas Gift, Take Me Home Tonight and The Scribbler. She also reprised her role as Georgina Sparks on Max's Gossip Girl reboot in 2022.
She was in a relationship with talent agent Jay Cohen up until her death on February 26 at the age of 39.
Penn Badgley
Since the end of the CW series, Penn Badgley has taken on diverse roles in different films and TV shows, including appearing on You as Joe Goldberg.
After his character found true love on Gossip Girl, Badgley experienced the same when he wed Domino Kirke in two ceremonies in 2017. They are now expecting twins after welcoming their first baby together in August 2020.
Taylor Momsen
After leaving Gossip Girl in its third season, Taylor Momsen began focusing on leading the rock band The Pretty Reckless. They released their fourth album, Death by Rock and Roll, in February 2021.