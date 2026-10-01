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Chad Lowe's 'Sweet, Quiet and Kind' Daughter Fiona, 13, Is Mourned by Her Community: 'A Devastating Time'

chad lowe daughter fiona mourned community
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe’s daughter Fiona, 13, is remembered by her school community after her sudden death.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

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Chad Lowe’s daughter Fiona is being remembered by the people who knew her best.

Days after Lowe and his wife, producer Kim Painter, shared their heartbreak following their teenage daughter's death on Tuesday, September 29, people closest to Fiona are coming together to honor her memory.

“The school and community are very inclusive, artistic, a warm place. Parents are friends and most are involved with the school. This is a devastating time for the community,” an insider told a publication. “The Lowe family is very involved and are at many school functions.”

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image of Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, is being remembered by her school and local community.
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, is being remembered by her school and local community.

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The source also shared, “Fiona was sweet, quiet and kind. Dance was her biggest passion, she had a very artistic soul. She was always kind to other students. Many of her friends are out today grieving.”

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Fiona's Family Shares Their Heartbreak

image of People close to Fiona described her as ‘sweet, quiet and kind,’ with a deep passion for dance.
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

People close to Fiona described her as ‘sweet, quiet and kind,’ with a deep passion for dance.

Lowe, who is Rob Lowe's brother, and Kim previously released a statement following the loss of their 13-year-old.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” her family shared in a statement.

They also reflected on the special place Fiona held within their home.

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives," they continued. "Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

Along with asking for space during their time of grief, the couple encouraged anyone struggling with their mental health to seek support.

“If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988,” the couple concluded.

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Fiona's School Offers Support

image of Chad Lowe and Kim Painter called Fiona the 'light' of their lives while asking for prayers and privacy.
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter called Fiona the 'light' of their lives while asking for prayers and privacy.

Chad and Kim are also parents to daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. The couple welcomed Fiona on November 16, 2012, and have largely kept their family life private over the years.

Following Fiona's death, a publication obtained an email her school principal sent to parents on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness that I am calling you to advise you of the death of one of our students. Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and teachers. Counselors are available to meet with students and staff who may need emotional support during this difficult time,” the message read.

Chad on Fatherhood

image of Chad Lowe previously described becoming a father to three daughters as an 'incredible privilege.'
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe previously described becoming a father to three daughters as an 'incredible privilege.'

Years before the tragedy, Chad, 58, spoke about how becoming a father to three daughters changed his perspective on life.

"I feel like having daughters is such an incredible privilege," he said.

He said having three daughters took things he'd previously understood "intellectually" and "put it in my heart."

"I look at the world from really their perspective, and I see the world and a lot of the injustices in the world from their perspective," he said.

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