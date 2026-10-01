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Chad Lowe's Daughter Was Rushed to Hospital Before Devastating Death at Age 13, Medical Examiner Reveals

Image of Chad Lowe's daughter Fiona passed away on September 29.
Source: MEGA: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chad Lowe's daughter Fiona passed away on September 29.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

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Details following the death of Chad Lowe's 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, have been released.

According to the Los Angeles medical examiner, Chad's middle daughter, whom he shares with his wife, Kim Painter, died in a hospital on Tuesday, September 29, after being rushed there.

A cause of death has yet to be released, and the case remains open with an exam scheduled.

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'Her Passing Is Devastating for Our Entire Family'

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Image of The family released a statement confirming their daughter had passed away.
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

The family released a statement confirming their daughter had passed away.

As previously reported by OK!, the couple shared that their daughter passed suddenly in a statement.

"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance," the family expressed.

"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," they added.

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Image of Chad Lowe and Kim Painter also share daughters, Mabel and Nixie.
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter also share daughters, Mabel and Nixie.

Along with requesting privacy at this time, Chad and Kim used their statement to encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to reach out for help.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988," the couple concluded.

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'A Devastating Time for the Community'

Image of An insider shared that the 'Lowe family is very involved.'
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

An insider shared that the 'Lowe family is very involved.'

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 58, and the producer, 52, are also parents to daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. The couple has chosen to keep their family largely out of the public eye.

Days after Chad and his wife shared their heartbreak over her untimely death, those close to Fiona are also honoring her memory.

"The school and community are very inclusive, artistic, a warm place. Parents are friends and most are involved with the school. This is a devastating time for the community," an insider said. "The Lowe family is very involved and are at many school functions."

Chad Lowe Shared He Feels 'Privileged' to Have Daughters

Image of A few years before Fiona's passing, Chad Lowe opened up about being a girl dad.
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

A few years before Fiona's passing, Chad Lowe opened up about being a girl dad.

During a 2024 appearance on the "Still Here Podcast," Chad spoke about the "privilege" of being a girl dad.

"I feel like having daughters is such an incredible privilege," he shared.

He added that having three daughters took things he'd previously understood "intellectually" and "put it in my heart."

The younger brother of Rob Lowe explained that he views the world through his daughters' eyes.

"I look at the world from really their perspective, and I see the world and a lot of the injustices in the world from their perspective," Chad continued.

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