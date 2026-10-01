Chad Lowe's Daughter Was Rushed to Hospital Before Devastating Death at Age 13, Medical Examiner Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Details following the death of Chad Lowe's 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, have been released. According to the Los Angeles medical examiner, Chad's middle daughter, whom he shares with his wife, Kim Painter, died in a hospital on Tuesday, September 29, after being rushed there. A cause of death has yet to be released, and the case remains open with an exam scheduled.

Article continues below advertisement

'Her Passing Is Devastating for Our Entire Family'

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM The family released a statement confirming their daughter had passed away.

As previously reported by OK!, the couple shared that their daughter passed suddenly in a statement. "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance," the family expressed. "She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Chad Lowe and Kim Painter also share daughters, Mabel and Nixie.

Along with requesting privacy at this time, Chad and Kim used their statement to encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to reach out for help. "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988," the couple concluded.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'A Devastating Time for the Community'

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM An insider shared that the 'Lowe family is very involved.'

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 58, and the producer, 52, are also parents to daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. The couple has chosen to keep their family largely out of the public eye. Days after Chad and his wife shared their heartbreak over her untimely death, those close to Fiona are also honoring her memory. "The school and community are very inclusive, artistic, a warm place. Parents are friends and most are involved with the school. This is a devastating time for the community," an insider said. "The Lowe family is very involved and are at many school functions."

Chad Lowe Shared He Feels 'Privileged' to Have Daughters

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM A few years before Fiona's passing, Chad Lowe opened up about being a girl dad.