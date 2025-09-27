Everything to Know About Glen Powell's Show 'Chad Powers': Synopsis, Cast, Release Date and More

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Glen Powell's Hulu Series 'Chad Powers' About?

Source: Hulu/YouTube Glen Powell stars in the Hulu series 'Chad Powers.'

Glen Powell is ready to take on a new challenge in the sports comedy Chad Powers. Following his remarkable performances in Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters, Powell takes on Russ Holliday's character, also known as Chad Powers, in the Hulu series. The official synopsis reads, "Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers — a talented oddball who walks onto the struggling South Georgia Catfish."

Who Stars in 'Chad Powers'?

Source: Hulu/YouTube Glen Powell leads the cast of 'Chad Powers.'

In addition to Powell, Perry Mattfeld (Ricky), Quentin Plair (Coach Byrd), Wynn Everett (Tricia Yeager), Frankie A. Rodriguez (Danny) and Steve Zahn (Coach Jake Hudson) are part of Chad Powers' cast. "Glen is amazing in it," Zahn said of Powell in a November 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "He has to sit and get prosthetics on for an hour and a half each morning." Powell previously said the role was "one of the hardest" he ever landed on, explaining, "He's like, the worst dude on the planet who puts on the mask of the most genial Southern guy you've ever seen."

Is Glen Powell Also Involved Behind the Scenes?

Source: Hulu/YouTube Glen Powell plays Russ Holliday in the series.

The Anyone But You actor also co-created and co-executive produced Chad Powers with Michael Waldron. Eli Manning served as executive producer alongside Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning (Eli's brother), Jamie Horowitz and Ben Brown; ESPN's Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart and Kati Fernandez; Anomaly Pictures' Adam Fasullo; and Luvh Rakhe. Tony Yacenda directed the Hulu sports comedy. "I thought he looked unbelievable. I mean, he looked terrible, which is hard for Glen to look really bad. He looked bad like I did!" Eli told Us Weekly in September 2024. He added, "I've been talking to him, working with him a little bit in the offseason and to get him ready. And he's fired up to play quarterback and to play Chad. He's gonna do a great job. I can't wait to see him in action."

Is There a Trailer for 'Chad Powers'?

Source: Hulu/YouTube 'Chad Powers' is inspired by Eli Manning's character in the ESPN docuseries 'Eli's Places.'

Prior to the release, Hulu dropped the official trailer for Chad Powers on its YouTube channel. "After a career-ending game, Russ Holliday has to throw a Hail Mary and reinvent himself as South Georgia’s new QB, Chad Powers. 🐟," the description reads.

When Will Glen Powell's Show 'Chad Powers' Premiere on Hulu?

Source: Hulu/YouTube 'Chad Powers' will soon be released on Hulu.