The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Wife Marianne Fonseca 'Debated' Having a Wedding in the First Place — But 'Met in the Middle'

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and wife Marianne Fonseca almost didn’t have a wedding. The newlyweds disagreed over whether or not to host a ceremony before settling for an intimate celebration on December 28, 2025.

Source: @drewtaggart/Instagram Drew Taggart and Marianne Fonseca considered eloping.

“We were debating whether to even have a wedding in the beginning, and then we were like, ‘Okay, well, if we're gonna do it, then we have to do it,’” Taggart spilled in an exclusive interview with OK!. Fonseca emphasized how she wanted the ceremony to be “private, just us,” while Taggart wanted to have a “really big wedding.” “We met in the middle where we had 80 people, which I think is a great size, and we had our closest family and friends, and that felt great,” she said.

Source: MEGA Drew Taggart and Marianne Fonseca forgot to try their wedding cake.

The couple recalled being so busy schmoozing guests that they forgot to eat wedding cake. “I feel like we really enjoyed the wedding, even though we did not have our own cake. I think that happens a lot, that you just miss some parts of the wedding because you're doing so many other things: taking pictures, changing clothes, saying hi to everybody,” Fonseca remembered. “But we enjoyed every moment with everyone that was there, and that was special to give people time and talk to everyone.” Taggart compared his wedding to one of his performances because of its various moving parts. “It’s like a show. You go out, and then you put the cake, and then you leave again, and you do the dance, and then you come on, do a dance, and then everyone parties, but then you have to go change,” he explained. “It’s kind of funny. Most people that have gotten married, they kind of relate to that.”

Are the Chainsmokers Releasing Music in 2026?

Source: Olav Stubberud Drew Taggart and Marianne Fonseca got married in December 2025.

Now that the dust has settled post-wedding, Taggart is planning to release more music soon. The resurgence of 2016 songs and trends inspired him to look back on some of his viral moments of that era to help him surge forward in 2026. “It's been really interesting to see this nostalgia around 2016 pop up. [Alex Pall and I are] listening to music back from that time. It was 10 years ago. It’s been a minute…I’m trying to hold onto the tenets of it, but how do you innovate that sound and make it feel like today?” Taggart questioned. “We’ve been kind of adventurous with our sound the past five years, and I think looking back on that period as it’s being celebrated by a younger generation on TikTok makes you see it in a different light and appreciate it in a way that’s inspiring us to bring some of the core of that feeling back into the new music.”

Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Addresses Upcoming Artist Collabs

Source: Olav Stubberud The Chainsmokers are planning to release new music this year.

The artist is open to exploring collaborations with new and emerging artists headed into the rest of the year. “When we first started, we worked with artists that were just like us, that were starting out and trying to look for their shot,” he recalled. “We look for people that have really unique talents and unique voices. There was something special about some of our early work…working with new or lesser known artists that we’re big fans of. That’s something we’re going to try to follow through throughout this year.”

Drew Taggart and Marianne Fonseca Collaborated on a Gente Beauty Lymphatic Drainage Oil

Source: Olav Stubberud Marianne Fonseca is the founder of Gente Beauty.