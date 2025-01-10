Drew Taggart's Fiancée Marianne Fonseca Flaunts Fit Figure in Blue Bikini 1 Month After Engagement: Photos
Who wouldn’t want to be “Closer” to the gorgeous Marianne Fonseca?
On Wednesday, January 8, the model, 35 — who got engaged to Drew Taggart, also 35, in early December 2024 — shared a stunning video showing off her fit figure while on a rocky beach.
In the sultry clip, The Chainsmokers member’s fiancée posed in front of a cliff as she walked toward the camera in a small blue bikini. The star’s toned abs were on display while her perfectly waved hair flowed in the wind.
In other footage from the post — which she captioned, “The first week of the year was ✨♥️❄️🏖️🍑” — Fonseca donned another blue swimsuit as she jogged into the ocean. The ensemble featured the brunette beauty’s backside and strong legs.
In response to the clips, fans of the Brazilian native gushed over her appearance.
“You're paradise ❤️,” one person penned, while another added, “Hot, s---, beautiful, elegant.”
One more social media user raved, “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, the Gente Beauty founder’s sultry upload came about one month after she said “yes” to the musician’s proposal.
Taggart asked Fonseca to marry him at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, Calif., after about 2 years of dating. While the celeb’s photos from the night looked like a dream, Taggart did not pull it off by himself.
According to an insider, Fonseca’s pals Hailey Bieber and Ivanka Trump assisted in making the engagement extra special.
Trump "played the ultimate wingwoman, orchestrating the dinner," the source claimed.
"The truth is [Ivanka] invited me to a girls' dinner with her. But when I got there, it was my love…You guys got me so good,” Fonseca said of the surprise on Instagram.
"In addition to Ivanka orchestrating a clever girls’ night diversion, Drew enlisted the help of Marianne’s inner circle to make the engagement unforgettable," the insider added.
As for Bieber’s hand in the plan, she helped Taggart find the perfect accessory.
"When it came to selecting the perfect ring — a stunning 5-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond — Drew asked what Marianne wanted . . . The decision for the elongated stone came from Marianne’s good friend Hailey Bieber," the source shared.
Fonseca seemed overjoyed by the proposal, as she uploaded tons of photos from the memorable December 1 dinner.
"This was a normal Sunday that turned out to be an unforgettable one and now forever in my heart ♥️♥️💍✨ it was always you the love of my life @drewtaggart ♥️,” she penned.