or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Andrew Taggart
OK LogoPHOTOS

Drew Taggart's Fiancée Marianne Fonseca Flaunts Fit Figure in Blue Bikini 1 Month After Engagement: Photos

Photo of Drew Taggart and Marianne Fonseca.
Source: @mariannefonseca/Instagram

Drew Taggart and Marianne Fonseca got engaged in early December 2024.

By:

Jan. 10 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Who wouldn’t want to be “Closer” to the gorgeous Marianne Fonseca?

On Wednesday, January 8, the model, 35 — who got engaged to Drew Taggart, also 35, in early December 2024 — shared a stunning video showing off her fit figure while on a rocky beach.

Article continues below advertisement
drew taggart fiancee marianne fonseca figure bikini engagement photos
Source: @mariannefonseca/Instagram

Marianne Fonseca posed as she walked toward the camera at the rocky beach.

Article continues below advertisement

In the sultry clip, The Chainsmokers member’s fiancée posed in front of a cliff as she walked toward the camera in a small blue bikini. The star’s toned abs were on display while her perfectly waved hair flowed in the wind.

In other footage from the post — which she captioned, “The first week of the year was ✨♥️❄️🏖️🍑” — Fonseca donned another blue swimsuit as she jogged into the ocean. The ensemble featured the brunette beauty’s backside and strong legs.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the clips, fans of the Brazilian native gushed over her appearance.

“You're paradise ❤️,” one person penned, while another added, “Hot, s---, beautiful, elegant.”

Article continues below advertisement
drew taggart fiancee marianne fonseca figure bikini engagement photos
Source: @mariannefonseca/Instagram

'The first week of the year was ✨♥️❄️🏖️🍑,' Marianne Fonseca captioned her upload.

Article continues below advertisement

One more social media user raved, “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

As OK! previously reported, the Gente Beauty founder’s sultry upload came about one month after she said “yes” to the musician’s proposal.

Article continues below advertisement

Taggart asked Fonseca to marry him at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, Calif., after about 2 years of dating. While the celeb’s photos from the night looked like a dream, Taggart did not pull it off by himself.

According to an insider, Fonseca’s pals Hailey Bieber and Ivanka Trump assisted in making the engagement extra special.

MORE ON:
Andrew Taggart

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
drew taggart fiancee marianne fonseca figure bikini engagement photos
Source: @mariannefonseca/Instagram

Marianne Fonseca shared a video showing off her backside in a different blue swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump "played the ultimate wingwoman, orchestrating the dinner," the source claimed.

"The truth is [Ivanka] invited me to a girls' dinner with her. But when I got there, it was my love…You guys got me so good,” Fonseca said of the surprise on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"In addition to Ivanka orchestrating a clever girls’ night diversion, Drew enlisted the help of Marianne’s inner circle to make the engagement unforgettable," the insider added.

As for Bieber’s hand in the plan, she helped Taggart find the perfect accessory.

Article continues below advertisement
drew taggart fiancee marianne fonseca figure bikini engagement photos
Source: @mariannefonseca/Instagram

Drew Taggart proposed to Marianne Fonseca while at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

"When it came to selecting the perfect ring — a stunning 5-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond — Drew asked what Marianne wanted . . . The decision for the elongated stone came from Marianne’s good friend Hailey Bieber," the source shared.

Fonseca seemed overjoyed by the proposal, as she uploaded tons of photos from the memorable December 1 dinner.

"This was a normal Sunday that turned out to be an unforgettable one and now forever in my heart ♥️♥️💍✨ it was always you the love of my life @drewtaggart ♥️,” she penned.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.