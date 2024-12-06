Hailey Bieber and Ivanka Trump Helped Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Pull Off Perfect Engagement to Fiancée Marianne Fonseca

Chainsmokers DJ Andrew "Drew" Taggart, 34, revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, December 3, that he had proposed to his girlfriend of more than one year at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, Calif. — with a source later revealing he had a little help from Marianne's friends.

Ivanka "played the ultimate wingwoman, orchestrating the dinner," which took place on Sunday, December 1, a source spilled to a news publication.