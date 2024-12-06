Hailey Bieber and Ivanka Trump Helped Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Pull Off Perfect Engagement to Fiancée Marianne Fonseca
Teamwork makes the dream work!
While Hailey Bieber might not be a fan of Donald Trump's politics, she happily worked alongside his daughter Ivanka Trump to make sure their close pal Marianne Fonseca could have the perfect engagement.
Chainsmokers DJ Andrew "Drew" Taggart, 34, revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, December 3, that he had proposed to his girlfriend of more than one year at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, Calif. — with a source later revealing he had a little help from Marianne's friends.
Ivanka "played the ultimate wingwoman, orchestrating the dinner," which took place on Sunday, December 1, a source spilled to a news publication.
Marianne provided further details about Ivanka's ploy to surprise the fashion model via her Instagram, writing: "The truth is [Ivanka] invited me to a girls dinner with her. But when I got there, it was my love . . . You guys got me so good."
Upon arrival at the upscale eatery, Drew was waiting with tons of roses before ultimately popping the question.
"In addition to Ivanka orchestrating a clever girls night diversion, Drew enlisted the help of Marianne’s inner circle to make the engagement unforgettable," the insider explained before detailing Hailey's part in the plan.
"When it came to selecting the perfect ring — a stunning 5-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond — Drew asked what Marianne wanted . . . The decision for the elongated stone came from Marianne’s good friend Hailey Bieber," the confidante confessed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The proposal was a success, as Marianne, 34, gushed via Instagram after the engagement: "This was a normal Sunday that turned out to be an unforgettable one and now forever in my heart ♥️♥️💍✨ it was always you the love of my life @drewtaggart ♥️."
Marianne saying "yes" to being Drew's bride comes just weeks before his 35th birthday on December 31.
Last year, Marianne poured her heart out to Drew in a sweet social media tribute for his 34th birthday.
"Happy birthday meu amor ❤️ The last day of the year is the perfect day to celebrate your life and tell you how much I admire you," she expressed. "One thing I love the most is watching the way you treat those around you. You have the rare quality to make everyone feel special and seen."
"Your kindness and generosity are unlike anybody I’ve ever met. You are hardworking, smart, talented, creative, hot ;) and yet grounded. I don’t know how you do it all but I feel very lucky to walk this life with you," she continued. "I look up to you and I’ll always be here to support and love you in everything that you do 🥂✨❤️."
Earlier this year, Drew similarly fawned over his lady while celebrating Valentine's Day 2024, as he wrote: "I’m very happy to be in love with you 💕 thanks for loving me back. Let the cringe continue :)."
Page Six spoke to a source about Ivanka and Hailey helping Drew with his proposal.