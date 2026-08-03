Chanel Iman Says She Was 'Born to Be a Girl Mom' as She Gushes Over Her 3 'Special' Daughters

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Chanel Iman is loving watching her three girls grow up. "I was born to be a girl mom, for sure. They're all so different and so unique in their own special way, my three little princesses. One is very sporty, one is very stylish, and the other one, she's the star of the show. She runs our household, you know," the model, 35, exclusively told OK! at the 2026 Disney Princess Collection by JAKKS Pacific Fashion Show in New York City.

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Source: @chaneliman/Instagram Chanel Iman has three daughters.

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Iman, who has three daughters: Cali, Cassie and Capri, is enjoying seeing what her girls gravitate toward. "So, my oldest loves tennis. We are getting her a really great coach soon, so look out for her on the courts. We're manifesting. Cassie, her dream would probably be to live in New York City and be a stylist. And then my little one over here, I think she's just going to walk in my footsteps because she loves it. She's a sass. I had to try to stop her from going on the runway too many times today because she just loves it. She's living for this. And I love that my daughters are living in the moment," Iman, who shares her two eldest daughters with ex-husband Sterling Shepard and shares her youngest daughter with husband Davon Godchaux, noted.

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Source: @chaneliman/Instagram The model said all of her girls have different interests.

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On Wednesday, July 29, JAKKS Pacific hosted the 2026 Disney Princess Collection by JAKKS Pacific Fashion Show in New York City at Studio 525. Hosted by Iman, the event celebrated the launch of the all-new Disney Princess Collection with an exclusive preview of the latest Disney Princess products. Watching her three daughters walk the runway was a moment Iman says she'll cherish forever.

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Source: @chaneliman/Instagram Chanel Iman loved watching her girls walk the runway at the recent event.

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"I was literally about to break down, and I had to hold it together. I was going to cry because it just really touched my heart. It's very, very special. I feel like, in my career, I worked really hard. I spent 20 years in New York and New Jersey hustling just trying to get in the door. And then my girls are here, and they're just killing it. I'm just like, 'Thank you. Thank you.' It just makes me feel proud of myself, but also proud to be able to be that mother for them that I always wanted to be," she gushed.

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Source: @chaneliman/Instagram The star said she almost 'broke down' seeing her girls on the runway.

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Iman was so thrilled to partner with the brand since her girls are all obsessed with Disney Princesses. "It has been so much fun for my daughters to walk the runway with all the little girls and all the guests watching. It was all about them. I mean, it took me everything not to break down and cry just looking at them. It was just so, so special. It's just a moment that we will always remember forever. Disney's good at creating those special moments you'll never forget. It was special. It's something that I've always dreamed of, you know. They are turning our dreams into reality here. This is something that's just so cool as a mother, just to see my girls shining. It's an incredible experience," she shared.

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Source: Helen Kirsh Model Chanel Iman and her youngest daughter Capri attend the 2026 Disney Princess Collection by JAKKS Pacific Fashion Show in New York City.