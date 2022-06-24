Model Chanel Iman Reveals Her 2 Daughters Already 'Practice Their Runway Walks': 'They Love Fashion'

The tots, whom Iman shares with her ex Sterling Shepard, also wear matching clothes, but "they like to make it their own," she shares. "It doesn't matter like what they wear. They always try to find a shoe that's different or find an accessory. They love necklaces and getting their nails done."

Though she may have her hands full, the Georgia native wouldn't change a thing.

"The best thing about being a mom is just watching them grow and teaching them the way of life," she reveals. "I love to see them smile. I love to see them happy. I love to see them just glow."

"My kids love arts and crafts — we do a lot of that at home. We play dress up all the time. They go shopping with me. I take them here to Marshalls," she adds.