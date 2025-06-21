Channing Tatum Has 'Fallen in Love' With Girlfriend Inka Williams: 'He's Back to Talking About Making Babies'
Channing Tatum and girlfriend Inka Williams have officially gone Instagram official, and the Magic Mike star is completely smitten with the Australian model.
According to an insider, the actor is already discussing marriage and children with the model.
"Channing wanted to have more kids with Jenna [Dewan] before they broke up, and then with Zoë [Kravitz] it was something he was pushing for. Unfortunately, they weren't on the same page and he had to give up that dream of having a family with her," the insider explained to an outlet.
"But he's fallen in love again and has been saying Inka is wife material. He's also back to talking about making babies. He wants at least one more, if not two more, kids. And apparently, Inka wants the same thing and is very open to taking the next step with him," the insider dished.
While both are aligned on their family aspirations, Williams, 25, desires "a ring on her finger first, though."
"She's not going to be rushed into anything until he makes his commitment and intention clear," the source added.
Fortunately, "Channing is fine with that. He wants the same thing and to have a very traditional life in L.A. together so that he can see his daughter Everly as much as possible, too."
"People around him are a little worried by how fast he's moving," the insider continued, emphasizing that Tatum, 45, "is not the type to listen to what his friends think; he follows his heart."
Tatum and Williams were first spotted in public together in February when the model joined the Step Up actor at pre-Oscar events. Their relationship quickly garnered attention not only because it blossomed after Tatum and Kravitz, 36, ended their engagement in October 2024, but also due to Williams being 20 years younger than him.
In March, Us Weekly reported that Tatum was "very interested in Inka" but was "trying to take it easy" in the early stages of their romance.
"He doesn't want a serious relationship right now. Channing likes her fun and spirited personality," they said.
The following month, Williams expressed her love for Tatum by posting a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram, showcasing their affectionate moments together.
"Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest most gorgeous human ever!!" Williams wrote on April 26. "Merci for making life beautiful and fun."
The tribute included several beachside snaps, featuring Tatum emerging from an infinity pool and Williams sitting between his legs as he held her close. A playful Polaroid photo captures the couple sticking out their tongues at the camera.
Just days after Williams' heartfelt birthday post, a source shared with Hola that Williams is "great."
"She has her own life. She's young, but seems older," the insider said.