Channing Tatum Has 'Fallen in Love' With Girlfriend Inka Williams: 'He's Back to Talking About Making Babies'

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Inka Williams have officially gone Instagram official, and the Magic Mike star is completely smitten with the Australian model.

"Channing wanted to have more kids with Jenna [Dewan] before they broke up, and then with Zoë [Kravitz] it was something he was pushing for. Unfortunately, they weren't on the same page and he had to give up that dream of having a family with her," the insider explained to an outlet .

According to an insider, the actor is already discussing marriage and children with the model.

"But he's fallen in love again and has been saying Inka is wife material. He's also back to talking about making babies. He wants at least one more, if not two more, kids. And apparently, Inka wants the same thing and is very open to taking the next step with him," the insider dished.

While both are aligned on their family aspirations, Williams, 25, desires "a ring on her finger first, though."

"She's not going to be rushed into anything until he makes his commitment and intention clear," the source added.