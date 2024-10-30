It's Over! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Shockingly Call Off Engagement After 3 Years Together

"It was really interesting, because we started as friends just working on a project that we both really believe in," Tatum explained less than three months ago. "When things start in that creative place... you just respect each other's point of view, you respect each other's mind, each other's experience in life."

"I now don't know what I would do creating without her," he confessed. "Everybody was like, 'You sure you want to go create with your partner?' But I actually suggest that to almost everyone now, 'cause you really get to know who that person is and what they are to you and who they are to you when you're in the trenches."