It's Over! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Shockingly Call Off Engagement After 3 Years Together
Channing Tatum will not be making Zoë Kravitz his bride after all.
The A-list couple has called it quits on their relationship roughly one year after getting engaged, multiple sources confirmed to a news publication on Tuesday, October 29.
Kravitz, 35, and Tatum, 44, first sparked a romance three years ago, when they began working together on the film Blink Twice, which the Magic Mike actor starred in alongside The Batman actress. The motion picture hit theaters in August.
The former flames' engagement was initially confirmed in October 2023, roughly two years after their relationship began.
Everything appeared fine between the two as of August, when Kravitz and Tatum were spotted packing on the PDA at the Step Up actor's good friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert, as OK! previously reported.
On Monday, August 19, Tatum shared content of him and his then-fiancée in a VIP tent at Swift's show. The duo was accompanied by Tatum's daughter, Everly, 11, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.
"Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force! Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is. #swiftiesforever #tstheerastour," the Dog star captioned his post, which featured a video of his little girl dancing before panning to him kissing Kravitz on her cheek.
That same month, Kravitz and Tatum also joined forces for the Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice, where the handsome movie star gushed over his lady — who marked her directorial debut with the hit film.
"It was really interesting, because we started as friends just working on a project that we both really believe in," Tatum explained less than three months ago. "When things start in that creative place... you just respect each other's point of view, you respect each other's mind, each other's experience in life."
"I now don't know what I would do creating without her," he confessed. "Everybody was like, 'You sure you want to go create with your partner?' But I actually suggest that to almost everyone now, 'cause you really get to know who that person is and what they are to you and who they are to you when you're in the trenches."
"You go, 'Alright, I need to have your perspective right now. Tell me tell me what to do, tell me how to do it. Tell me what I don't know and what I'm not seeing,'" Tatum added.
The celebrities' shocking split comes after Zoë's father, famed singer Lenny Kravitz, revealed during a podcast appearance this past May that his daughter and Tatum would have their wedding "next year."
"He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly," the musician, 60, declared. "He fits and they're in love."
Tatum is only a father to his and Dewan's one daughter, who was born on May 31, 2013 in London. The separated spouses tied the knot in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2019.
People spoke to sources about Tatum and Kravitz calling off their engagement.