Who Is Channing Tatum's New Girlfriend? 6 Things to Know About Inka Williams
All About Inka Williams' Personal Life
After Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's split, the 44-year-old actor stepped out with Inka Williams, 25, sparking dating rumors.
Tatum's muse was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1999 and raised in Bali, Indonesia, alongside her older brother, Koh Williams.
In a November 2024 Instagram post, Inka shared photos of her parents' Bali wedding and recalled their love story in the caption.
"My mom was topless at her office with her feet on the table smoking a cigarette and the French consulate paid her a visit. She covered her top and said, 'Yes? How can I help you?' The consulate stated that since her and my dad had a son together; they had to get married so my mom ran home quickly, opened the front door and said to my dad, 'Malcolm you wanna get married?'" she wrote.
Inka added, "He said, 'Yeah, sure.' She walked back to her office, still in her sarong, and told the consulate the wedding was on. I love you both so much, my rockstars."
Inka Williams Opened Up About Being Raised in Bali
In an interview with By Charlotte, Inka said growing up in Bali with Koh and their parents made her "a very compassionate person."
"I feel so connected to the culture and energy of this island. It's so sacred and deep," she explained.
Inka shared a similar statement during a Q&A with Australian manufacturer Bonds, noting she has always been "very connected to Balinese people and have lived my whole life around them, even partially raised by them."
"Going to school there was pretty cool, so many different nationalities of expats which taught us how to be accepting of everyone and being more open minded," she continued.
Inka Williams Is a Model
After modeling for years, Inka's career took off when she was 15 years old and has since worked for different brands. She is currently signed to the global modeling agency IMG, which represents famous models like Gisele Bündchen, Ashley Graham, Heidi Klum, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber.
Reflecting on becoming a model at a young age, Inka pointed out that everything "comes with a positive and a negative."
"Being in this industry has helped me build resilience and strength. Staying close with my family and remembering my values has been the most important thing for me," she told By Charlotte. "It's definitely not always healthy being in this industry but it's made me stronger, and I've had to find a good balance between it all."
She also told Grazia she left Bali and relocated to London to progress her modeling career, adding, "I really miss the ocean. It's hard for me to be somewhere not that hot but it's a really good experience. I grew up in a small bubble on an island that was mostly nature, so it's good for me to experience this part of the world. It's hard though."
- Channing Tatum Is 'Very Excited' About Inka Williams Relationship: 'He’s Having Fun'
- New Couple Alert! Channing Tatum, 44, Spotted With Inka Williams, 25, 4 Months After Calling Off Engagement to Zoë Kravitz
- Zoë Kravitz, 36, and Noah Centineo, 28, Spark Dating Rumors After Actress' Ex Channing Tatum Packed on the PDA With New Girlfriend Inka Williams in L.A.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inka Williams Has a Fashion Brand
In 2019, Inka launched her fashion brand, She Is I, to continue her "mother's legacy in design, and bring back to life her amazing creations from the '90s" after the matriarch made her clothes when she was younger.
"I always knew one day I would try my best to recreate those timeless pieces from her wardrobe!" she revealed on the company's About page. "I still wear the pieces she made and wore [throughout] the 80’s 90’s and 2000’s. They are still unsurprisingly perfect condition."
Inka Williams and Channing Tatum Sparked Dating Rumors in January
According to the Daily Mail, Inka was first linked to the Deadpool & Wolverine actor in January when they were first spotted together at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel. They made headlines again when they walked arm in arm as they left a pre-Oscars party at The Living Room in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 28.
Inka Williams Makes Channing Tatum 'Happy'
After Inka and Channing's public appearance in February, an insider told People they have been seeing each other romantically.
"They met through friends. She's great," the source said of Inka. "She has her own life. She's young, but seems older."
The insider added, "Channing's doing well. [Inka] makes him happy. He's reuniting with Zoë later this spring for another movie project. It shouldn't be too awkward — they ended things on okay terms."