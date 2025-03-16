Who Is Channing Tatum's New Girlfriend? 6 Things to Know About Inka Williams

After Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's split, the 44-year-old actor stepped out with Inka Williams, 25, sparking dating rumors.

Tatum's muse was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1999 and raised in Bali, Indonesia, alongside her older brother, Koh Williams.

In a November 2024 Instagram post, Inka shared photos of her parents' Bali wedding and recalled their love story in the caption.

"My mom was topless at her office with her feet on the table smoking a cigarette and the French consulate paid her a visit. She covered her top and said, 'Yes? How can I help you?' The consulate stated that since her and my dad had a son together; they had to get married so my mom ran home quickly, opened the front door and said to my dad, 'Malcolm you wanna get married?'" she wrote.

Inka added, "He said, 'Yeah, sure.' She walked back to her office, still in her sarong, and told the consulate the wedding was on. I love you both so much, my rockstars."