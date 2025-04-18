8 of Chappell Roan's Craziest Outfits

On February 2, Chappell Roan turned heads at her first-ever Grammy Awards appearance in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2023 couture gown. She completed the avant-garde look with dramatic makeup featuring voluminous lashes and sharply arched eyebrows.

The "Pink Pony Club" singer successfully brought home the gramophone for Best New Artist after earning six nominations at the ceremony.

In her speech, Roan urged the music industry to provide better healthcare to artists and performers.

"I told myself, if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists," she said.

Roan, who revealed she was first signed onto a record label as a minor but was later dropped, added, "Like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in a pandemic and could not afford health insurance. If my label would have prioritized artists' health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to."