Is Chappell Roan Single? Rising Star Gets Candid on Her Love Life and Heartbreak

In a candid revelation, the pop star, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, shared her struggles with love. Just as she shook up the charts with her queer anthem "Pink Pony Club," in April 2020, Roan confided that she was fresh out of a lengthy romance.

Speaking to Teen Vogue in March 2023, she recalled, "I ran out of money, ended a four-and-a-half-year relationship and was forced to move back home with my parents in Willard, Missouri."

While she kept the person's identity under wraps, her sentiments spoke volumes.

Reflecting on her past, she candidly mused, "[Dating a boy is] just literally not fun. It’s not fun. It’s not hot. It’s not interesting. It’s boring."