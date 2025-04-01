Is Chappell Roan Single? Rising Star Gets Candid on Her Love Life and Heartbreak
Chappell Roan may be making waves in the pop music scene, but when it comes to her romantic history, the “HOT TO GO!” sensation keeps things under wraps. Fans are dying to get the inside scoop on her past loves.
4.5 Years of Heartbreak
In a candid revelation, the pop star, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, shared her struggles with love. Just as she shook up the charts with her queer anthem "Pink Pony Club," in April 2020, Roan confided that she was fresh out of a lengthy romance.
Speaking to Teen Vogue in March 2023, she recalled, "I ran out of money, ended a four-and-a-half-year relationship and was forced to move back home with my parents in Willard, Missouri."
While she kept the person's identity under wraps, her sentiments spoke volumes.
Reflecting on her past, she candidly mused, "[Dating a boy is] just literally not fun. It’s not fun. It’s not hot. It’s not interesting. It’s boring."
A New Romance
Fast forward to March 2025, where things took a romantic turn for the singer. During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper, Roan dropped a bombshell. When asked if she was single, she shook her head and chirped, "I’m very in love." After dating someone for "six months," she was thrilled to spill the tea on her serious new relationship.
Chapell Roan on Loving Women: 'It's Liberating'
In August 2023, Roan revealed in a profile with the Los Angeles Times that she was exploring feminine love. "I feel scared kissing her in public,” she confessed. "Even though I’m in L.A., homophobia is in the back of my head." However, she also expressed the sense of freedom that comes with her experiences, declaring, "It’s liberating, but there’s a new set of problems that I didn’t know existed."
Roan even poured her heart into her ballad "Kaleidoscope," discussing the complexities of queer love. At one of her concerts, she shared, "Queer relationships are so difficult. They’re so complicated sometimes because you fall in love with your friends and it’s a girl sometimes."
Awakening Since Seventh Grade
Reflecting on her journey, Roan gave insight into her awakening back in seventh grade. Growing up in a small Midwestern town, she pondered why boys didn’t crush on her.
She recounted to Teen Vogue, "Maybe I like girls. I was like, girls are so much prettier. Girls are nicer. I like hanging out with girls more."
But those thoughts were muddled in high school: “I didn’t know how to deal with that part of myself except to make fun of it. ‘Haha. It’s so funny. It’s a phase. Haha.’”
Heartbreak and Healing
Roan also channeled her heartbreak into her music. In a touching March 2022 TikTok video, makeup-free and vulnerable in her mom’s car, she shared the backstory behind her evocative track "My Kink Is Karma."
"I wrote this song after the worst breakup I’ve ever had," she revealed. "I really felt like we would be together forever. But honestly, it couldn’t have ended worse."