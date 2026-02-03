Chappell Roan Defends Scandalous Grammys Look by Saying She's Exercising 'Free Will'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Chappell Roan shrugged off the haters after wearing a very revealing look to the 2026 Grammy Awards.
The singer, 27, wore a daring backless burgundy Thierry Mugler gown that left little to the imagination.
'So Awesome and Weird'
The bodice-less design was suspended from hoop-shaped nipple piercings and paired with a flowing cape and temporary body art, quickly making it one of the most talked-about red carpet looks of the night.
Addressing reactions to her outfit, Roan wrote on Instagram: "Giggling because I don't even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!"
'Ethereal'
Many fans in the comments also backed the jaw-dropping look.
"Obsessed is an understatement," a comment read.
"Soooooooo good," another said.
"Looooooove," one wrote, while another said, "Fearless and flawless."
Other comments read: 'Best look of the night, easy," "Obsessed," and "The coolest."
The Grammys even commented, "Ethereal."
However, others were not a fan of Roan's outfit choice.
One person wrote on X, "I guess I'm old, but this is not good look," while another said, "Revealing outfits like this should be banned from being worn in public."
'Overstimulating' Red Carpet
In an interview with E!, the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer — who was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "The Subway" — admitted that the red carpet was the most challenging part of the night, calling it "overstimulating."
"People are just filming you...and you don't know what they're doing with it… so it's kind of crazy," she said with an awkward laugh.
Roan has long been vocal about her discomfort in front of cameras.
She previously recalled confronting a photographer at a party for being rude. "You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that … You need to apologize to me," she told the photographer.
Other Bold Fashion Looks
Roan has gained a reputation for bold and unconventional fashion choices, both on the red carpet and during performances.
In November 2025, she turned heads in a striking ensemble featuring a massive bedazzled headpiece paired with a matching top and a skirt crafted entirely from newspaper clippings.
Earlier that year, at the 2025 Grammys, the "Pink Pony Club" singer embraced avant-garde couture, wearing a dramatic Jean Paul Gaultier gown with statement makeup, including voluminous lashes and sharply arched brows.
She completed the daring look with a coordinating headpiece and elbow-length gloves, cementing her status as a fearless style risk-taker.