Chappell Roan Leaves Little to the Imagination in Dress Held Up by Nipple Piercings at the 2026 Grammys
Feb. 1 2026, Published 8:15 p.m. ET
Chappell Roan showcased a daring look at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, February 1.
The "Hot to Go!" hitmaker, who took home the Grammy Award for Best New Artist last year, hit the red carpet in a sheer backless burgundy gown that matched her hair perfectly.
The dress was notably attached to hoop-shaped nipple piercings, putting just about everything on display. The pop star's thong was also visible.
Chappell Roan Calls Red Carpets 'Overstimulating'
The 27-year-old artist, whose back was covered in tattoos, wore a coordinating cape when she wasn't posing for photos.
In an interview with E!, the "Good Luck, Babe!" signer said the red carpet was the "hardest" part of the night for her, describing it as "overstimulating."
"People are just filming you...and you don't know what they're doing with it.. so it's kind of crazy," she explained with an awkward laugh.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Aren't You in Pain?!"
Chappell's head-turning look has been garnering mixed reviews on social media.
One person wrote on X, "I guess I’m old, but this is not good look," while another declared, "Revealing outfits like this should be banned from being worn in public."
Meanwhile, someone else commented that she looked "very beautiful." Another quipped, "Oh that's fire."
Another noted that the dress being held up by her nipple piercings looked like it would hurt, writing, "Love you Chappell but aren’t you in pain?!"