CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Chappell Roan Leaves Little to the Imagination in Dress Held Up by Nipple Piercings at the 2026 Grammys The 'Good Luck, Babe!' singer surely turned heads on the red carpet. Allie Fasanella Feb. 1 2026, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Chappell Roan showcased a daring look at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, February 1. The "Hot to Go!" hitmaker, who took home the Grammy Award for Best New Artist last year, hit the red carpet in a sheer backless burgundy gown that matched her hair perfectly. The dress was notably attached to hoop-shaped nipple piercings, putting just about everything on display. The pop star's thong was also visible.

Jamie Foxx tells Chappell Roan how much his kids love her while on the #Grammys red carpet pic.twitter.com/HH3qx0hnSg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 2, 2026 Source: @THR/x Jamie Foxx told Chappell Roan that his kids love her music on the red carpet.

Chappell Roan Calls Red Carpets 'Overstimulating'

Source: mega Chappell Roan won Best New Artist at last year's Grammys.

The 27-year-old artist, whose back was covered in tattoos, wore a coordinating cape when she wasn't posing for photos. In an interview with E!, the "Good Luck, Babe!" signer said the red carpet was the "hardest" part of the night for her, describing it as "overstimulating." "People are just filming you...and you don't know what they're doing with it.. so it's kind of crazy," she explained with an awkward laugh.

Chappell Roan llegando a los #GRAMMYs 💕pic.twitter.com/ji8a7cAswK — It Sounds Alternative (@itsoundsalt) February 2, 2026 Source: @itsoundsalt/x Chappell Roan covered up with a matching cape when she wasn't posing for photos.

'Aren't You in Pain?!"

Source: mega Some on social media weren't fans of her bold Grammys look.