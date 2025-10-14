Charli XCX Shades Taylor Swift With Snide Comments About Pop Star Tour Documentaries

Article continues below advertisement

The battle of the pop stars continues. Charli XCX seemed to further fuel her alleged feud with Taylor Swift in a Tuesday, October 14, interview, where she gave her opinion on pop star documentaries. Shortly after Swift’s Eras Tour film was announced, the "360" singer, 33, revealed she was against having her own Brat Tour recorded.

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX has a 'problem' with musicians who have their tours filmed.

"I feel like my problem with a lot of musician documentaries is, it often shows the musician coming up against some kind of opposition and eventually overcoming it to be the hero," she explained. "And that’s just not been my experience, you know? Maybe it has been a lot of other people’s, and that’s awesome." In the same interview, Charli "declined to comment" on her reported tension with Swift. Her subtle shade comes after the "Actually Romantic" artist revealed "The Eras Tour | The Final Show," a six-episode docuseries featuring performances and behind-the-scenes moments from the record-breaking tour. The episodes will drop on Disney+ on December 12.

Charli XCX Wears Kansas City Shirt on 'Saturday Night Live'

Source: ROLE MODEL/YouTube Charli XCX made a surprise 'Saturday Night Live' cameo.

Last weekend, Charli once again seemed to reference Swift during a Saturday Night Live appearance. She joined Role Model on stage for his performance of "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," dressed in a T-shirt that read "Max's Kansas City." Although the garment alluded to his album "Kansas Anymore," fans did not think it was a coincidence that it also nodded to Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end. "TWO 4 ONE," one TikTok user wrote, while another quipped, "We love double entendres."

Did Taylor Swift Shade Charli XCX on 'The Life of a Showgirl' Album?

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Charli XCX reportedly shade each other in their songs.

After Swift, 35, released The Life of a Showgirl album on October 3, some fans believed the pop star threw shade at Charli in the track "Actually Romantic." The artist sings, "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke’s got you brave," which some believe references Charli's alleged drug use. "Is she jealous she got married first or something?" one fan teased on Reddit, referring to the "Apple" singer's recent wedding. "I've listened to it, it's definitely about Charli 😭," another speculated.

Charli XCX Alludes to Taylor Swift on 'Brat' Album

Source: MEGA Charli XCX is allegedly feuding with Taylor Swift.