or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Charli XCX Shades Taylor Swift With Snide Comments About Pop Star Tour Documentaries

Photo of Taylor Swift and Charli XCX
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX indirectly derided Taylor Swift with strong remarks about pop star tour documentaries.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The battle of the pop stars continues.

Charli XCX seemed to further fuel her alleged feud with Taylor Swift in a Tuesday, October 14, interview, where she gave her opinion on pop star documentaries.

Shortly after Swift’s Eras Tour film was announced, the "360" singer, 33, revealed she was against having her own Brat Tour recorded.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Charli XCX has a 'problem' with musicians who have their tours filmed.
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX has a 'problem' with musicians who have their tours filmed.

"I feel like my problem with a lot of musician documentaries is, it often shows the musician coming up against some kind of opposition and eventually overcoming it to be the hero," she explained. "And that’s just not been my experience, you know? Maybe it has been a lot of other people’s, and that’s awesome."

In the same interview, Charli "declined to comment" on her reported tension with Swift.

Her subtle shade comes after the "Actually Romantic" artist revealed "The Eras Tour | The Final Show," a six-episode docuseries featuring performances and behind-the-scenes moments from the record-breaking tour. The episodes will drop on Disney+ on December 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Charli XCX Wears Kansas City Shirt on 'Saturday Night Live'

Source: ROLE MODEL/YouTube

Charli XCX made a surprise 'Saturday Night Live' cameo.

Last weekend, Charli once again seemed to reference Swift during a Saturday Night Live appearance. She joined Role Model on stage for his performance of "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," dressed in a T-shirt that read "Max's Kansas City." Although the garment alluded to his album "Kansas Anymore," fans did not think it was a coincidence that it also nodded to Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"TWO 4 ONE," one TikTok user wrote, while another quipped, "We love double entendres."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Did Taylor Swift Shade Charli XCX on 'The Life of a Showgirl' Album?

Image of Taylor Swift and Charli XCX reportedly shade each other in their songs.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Charli XCX reportedly shade each other in their songs.

After Swift, 35, released The Life of a Showgirl album on October 3, some fans believed the pop star threw shade at Charli in the track "Actually Romantic."

The artist sings, "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke’s got you brave," which some believe references Charli's alleged drug use.

"Is she jealous she got married first or something?" one fan teased on Reddit, referring to the "Apple" singer's recent wedding.

"I've listened to it, it's definitely about Charli 😭," another speculated.

Charli XCX Alludes to Taylor Swift on 'Brat' Album

Image of Charli XCX is allegedly feuding with Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX is allegedly feuding with Taylor Swift.

In 2024, fans also thought Charli's "Sympathy Is a Knife" tapped Swift, with the lyrics, "This one girl taps my insecurities / Don’t know if it’s real or if I’m spiraling."

The musician denied the rumors on TikTok, asserting, "I’m seeing online that some people think there are diss tracks on ‘Brat’ and I just wanted to come on here and clarify that there aren’t — apart from maybe 'Von Dutch,' which kind of is — but the other tracks in question aren’t diss tracks."

She added, "They’re really just about how it’s so complicated being an artist, especially a female artist, where you are pitted against your peers but also expected to be best friends with every single person, constantly."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.