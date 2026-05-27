or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Amazon Prime
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Charlie Evans Teases 'Off Campus' Season 2 Developments as Finale Twist Leaves Fans Buzzing

Photo of Charlie Evans.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Evans talked about the season finale of ‘Off Campus.’

Profile Image

May 27 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Off Campus recently concluded its first season, and the finale featured a significant twist that has fans buzzing. Actor Charlie Evans, who plays Hunter Davenport, provided insights into the unexpected developments and what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

The show premiered in May, introducing viewers to Allie, portrayed by Mika Abdalla, who engages in a casual relationship with Dean, played by Stephen Kalyn.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Evans Shared Casting Secrets

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Hunter Davenport’s identity stunned viewers.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Davenport’s identity stunned viewers.

As the season progresses, Allie forms a connection with a mystery man, initially referred to as Carter. The season finale culminates in a confrontation between Dean and this mystery man, who is revealed to be Hunter Davenport.

Evans explained that he had limited knowledge about his character before auditioning. “I went in for Carter St. James V, and I knew he was wealthy,” he told Swooon. “I knew a little bit [that] he played for a rival team, things like that, just vague details. But no, I only found out after I got the job who he actually was.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of The actor revealed he only learned key details after being cast.
Source: Prime Video/YOUTUBE

The actor revealed he only learned key details after being cast.

Hunter Davenport’s character holds significance for fans of Elle Kennedy’s book series, where he is known as Dean’s teammate from The Score. Hunter later became a central figure in The Play, while Summer, Dean’s sister, was featured prominently in The Chase.

MORE ON:
Amazon Prime

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Creator Louisa Levy Planned the Twist Early

Image of The actor teased deeper storylines for Season 2.
Source: Prime Video/YOUTUBE

The actor teased deeper storylines for Season 2.

Looking ahead to season two, Evans expressed enthusiasm about the direction the show is taking. “What I know is that [creator] Louisa [Levy] has a pretty stellar layout for Season 2 that she’s ready to shoot, and it’s all about Dean,” he said. Evans hinted that the story will delve into Dean's history and relationships, promising an engaging narrative.

The potential for Hunter to interact with Summer again is also on the table. “I think anything’s possible,” Evans remarked, highlighting the show's ability to adapt characters and storylines. He praised Levy’s skill in developing the narrative, stating, “There’s a lot of topical, beautiful story shifts that she’s made that translate incredibly well on-screen.”

Fans Await the Characters’ Storylines

Image of Fans anticipated next season’s emotional journey.
Source: Prime Video/YOUTUBE

Fans anticipated next season’s emotional journey.

The anticipation for Hunter's role in season two remains high, especially with Evans revealing that the introduction of his character was part of a larger plan. “This was always the setup for Season 2. We knew the plan when we started,” he shared.

Evans conveyed his excitement about Hunter’s emotional journey, particularly regarding vulnerability and trauma. He concluded, “Seeing him just drop the B- and get into a place of realness… finding who he is.”

Off Campus has been renewed for a second season and is currently available for streaming on Prime Video. Fans eagerly await the continuation of the story and the intricate relationships that define the series.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.