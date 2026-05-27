Charlie Evans Teases 'Off Campus' Season 2 Developments as Finale Twist Leaves Fans Buzzing

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Off Campus recently concluded its first season, and the finale featured a significant twist that has fans buzzing. Actor Charlie Evans, who plays Hunter Davenport, provided insights into the unexpected developments and what fans can expect in the upcoming season. The show premiered in May, introducing viewers to Allie, portrayed by Mika Abdalla, who engages in a casual relationship with Dean, played by Stephen Kalyn.

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Charlie Evans Shared Casting Secrets

Source: MEGA Hunter Davenport’s identity stunned viewers.

As the season progresses, Allie forms a connection with a mystery man, initially referred to as Carter. The season finale culminates in a confrontation between Dean and this mystery man, who is revealed to be Hunter Davenport. Evans explained that he had limited knowledge about his character before auditioning. “I went in for Carter St. James V, and I knew he was wealthy,” he told Swooon. “I knew a little bit [that] he played for a rival team, things like that, just vague details. But no, I only found out after I got the job who he actually was.”

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Source: Prime Video/YOUTUBE The actor revealed he only learned key details after being cast.

Hunter Davenport’s character holds significance for fans of Elle Kennedy’s book series, where he is known as Dean’s teammate from The Score. Hunter later became a central figure in The Play, while Summer, Dean’s sister, was featured prominently in The Chase.

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Creator Louisa Levy Planned the Twist Early

Source: Prime Video/YOUTUBE The actor teased deeper storylines for Season 2.

Looking ahead to season two, Evans expressed enthusiasm about the direction the show is taking. “What I know is that [creator] Louisa [Levy] has a pretty stellar layout for Season 2 that she’s ready to shoot, and it’s all about Dean,” he said. Evans hinted that the story will delve into Dean's history and relationships, promising an engaging narrative. The potential for Hunter to interact with Summer again is also on the table. “I think anything’s possible,” Evans remarked, highlighting the show's ability to adapt characters and storylines. He praised Levy’s skill in developing the narrative, stating, “There’s a lot of topical, beautiful story shifts that she’s made that translate incredibly well on-screen.”

Fans Await the Characters’ Storylines

Source: Prime Video/YOUTUBE Fans anticipated next season’s emotional journey.