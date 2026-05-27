Charlie Evans Teases 'Off Campus' Season 2 Developments as Finale Twist Leaves Fans Buzzing
May 27 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET
Off Campus recently concluded its first season, and the finale featured a significant twist that has fans buzzing. Actor Charlie Evans, who plays Hunter Davenport, provided insights into the unexpected developments and what fans can expect in the upcoming season.
The show premiered in May, introducing viewers to Allie, portrayed by Mika Abdalla, who engages in a casual relationship with Dean, played by Stephen Kalyn.
Charlie Evans Shared Casting Secrets
As the season progresses, Allie forms a connection with a mystery man, initially referred to as Carter. The season finale culminates in a confrontation between Dean and this mystery man, who is revealed to be Hunter Davenport.
Evans explained that he had limited knowledge about his character before auditioning. “I went in for Carter St. James V, and I knew he was wealthy,” he told Swooon. “I knew a little bit [that] he played for a rival team, things like that, just vague details. But no, I only found out after I got the job who he actually was.”
Hunter Davenport’s character holds significance for fans of Elle Kennedy’s book series, where he is known as Dean’s teammate from The Score. Hunter later became a central figure in The Play, while Summer, Dean’s sister, was featured prominently in The Chase.
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Creator Louisa Levy Planned the Twist Early
Looking ahead to season two, Evans expressed enthusiasm about the direction the show is taking. “What I know is that [creator] Louisa [Levy] has a pretty stellar layout for Season 2 that she’s ready to shoot, and it’s all about Dean,” he said. Evans hinted that the story will delve into Dean's history and relationships, promising an engaging narrative.
The potential for Hunter to interact with Summer again is also on the table. “I think anything’s possible,” Evans remarked, highlighting the show's ability to adapt characters and storylines. He praised Levy’s skill in developing the narrative, stating, “There’s a lot of topical, beautiful story shifts that she’s made that translate incredibly well on-screen.”
Fans Await the Characters’ Storylines
The anticipation for Hunter's role in season two remains high, especially with Evans revealing that the introduction of his character was part of a larger plan. “This was always the setup for Season 2. We knew the plan when we started,” he shared.
Evans conveyed his excitement about Hunter’s emotional journey, particularly regarding vulnerability and trauma. He concluded, “Seeing him just drop the B- and get into a place of realness… finding who he is.”
Off Campus has been renewed for a second season and is currently available for streaming on Prime Video. Fans eagerly await the continuation of the story and the intricate relationships that define the series.