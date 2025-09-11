Charlie Kirk's Family: Meet the Late Right-Wing Commentator's Wife and Kids After His Death at 31

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Met Erika Frantzve in 2018

Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram Charlie Kirk left behind his wife and their two kids following his death on September 10.

Charlie Kirk's marriage to Erika Frantzve was cut short after the political pundit was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was 31. Their relationship began following their meeting in 2018. In a 2024 Turning Point USA video, Kirk revealed he knew "almost immediately" that she was "the one" when they had a "very, very long dinner, which was very close to almost an interview." "You should absolutely interview for your spouse," he told the crowd. "By the way, if they don't check the boxes, move on and go to the next one. Dating for dating's sake is bad for you. It's bad for them. It's bad for everybody. You should date with the intent to marry."

Charlie Kirk and Erika Frantzve Wed in 2021

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk and Erika Frantzve were married for four years.

Following their December 2020 engagement, Kirk and Frantzve exchanged vows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 8, 2021. Two months after the nuptials, Frantzve shared how her life had changed since meeting Kirk. "I knew that, with the way we were living our life and how obedient we were [to God] in certain aspects and how intentional we were, we would have [God's] favor," she said in an August 2021 interview. "I didn't know it would be this unbelievable amount of blessings in front of us, and on us, and favor on us." According to Frantzve, the things one thought were "painful" and "amazing" at the time "hold no comparison" now. "I think sometimes people hold onto things and seasons in our life that we're not supposed to," she continued. In May, Kirk celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, "Today marks 4 years of being married to @mrserikakirk. Second to accepting Jesus, it's the best decision I've ever made. She is bold, smart, loyal, and beautiful. Happy anniversary Erika, I love you."

Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Frantzve Was a Former Miss Arizona USA

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Frantzve supported her husband at his events.

Frantzve's website states she was crowned Miss Arizona USA in 2012. Her past Instagram posts also showed her holding the crown and posing with other pageant contestants. Kirk's wife was also a basketball player at Regis University before she transferred to Arizona State University, where she graduated with a degree in political science and international relations. She then received a master's degree and pursued a doctorate at Liberty University.

Erika Frantzve Founded Several Organizations

Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram Erika Frantzve is a busy mom-of-two.

According to Frantzve's LinkedIn profile, she is the CEO and founder of Everyday Heroes Like You, a nonprofit organization focused on community empowerment. She is also a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City and the owner of apparel line PROCLAIM STREETWEAR. In addition to her active endeavors, Frantzve keeps a busy schedule as the host of the "Midweek Rise Up" podcast and the head of the BIBLE365 ministry program.

Charlie Kirk and Erika Frantzve Shared 2 Children

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk was a father to one daughter and one son.