Charlie Kirk Revealed What He Wanted to Be 'Remembered for' 2 Months Before Activist Was Fatally Shot

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk revealed how he wanted to be remembered in a June interview that resurfaced after he was murdered on Wednesday, September 10. Less than three months before he was fatally shot in the neck at a Utah speaking event, the activist discussed all things politics on an episode of "The Iced Coffee Hour" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Wants to Be Remembered for His 'Courage and Faith'

Charlie Kirk wants to be remembered for his 'courage' and 'faith.'

At one point during the chat, the host asked Kirk, "How do you want to be remembered?" The dad-of-two was taken back by his question, asking, "Like, if I die?" "If everything just goes away, if you could be associated with one thing," the host explained. "How do you want to be remembered?" "I wanna be remembered for courage, for my faith," the Turning Point USA co-founder replied. "That would be the most important thing. The most important thing is my faith."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Honors the Activist

Source: mega Donald Trump is awarding Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

As OK! reported, the father-of-two was 31 when he was pronounced dead. Donald Trump honored the conservative star after his death via Truth Social, writing, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk on how he wanted to be remembered.



Question: “How would you wanna be remembered?”



Charlie: “I wanna be remembered for courage for my faith. That that would be the most important thing. The most important thing is my faith in my life.” pic.twitter.com/fwBV9UVefc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 11, 2025

The following day, the president also revealed he'll be "awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom." He went on to describe him as "a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people." As OK! reported, authorities found the suspected rifle wrapped in a towel with unused bullets in a "wooded area" near Utah Valley University, where the violence unfolded at Charlie's first date of his American Comeback Tour.

The Suspect Remains at Large

Source: @FBISaltLakeCity/X The suspect is still at large, though the FBI released photos of him.