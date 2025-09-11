Charlie Kirk Revealed What He Wanted to Be 'Remembered for' 2 Months Before Activist Was Fatally Shot
Charlie Kirk revealed how he wanted to be remembered in a June interview that resurfaced after he was murdered on Wednesday, September 10.
Less than three months before he was fatally shot in the neck at a Utah speaking event, the activist discussed all things politics on an episode of "The Iced Coffee Hour" podcast.
Charlie Kirk Wants to Be Remembered for His 'Courage and Faith'
At one point during the chat, the host asked Kirk, "How do you want to be remembered?"
The dad-of-two was taken back by his question, asking, "Like, if I die?"
"If everything just goes away, if you could be associated with one thing," the host explained. "How do you want to be remembered?"
"I wanna be remembered for courage, for my faith," the Turning Point USA co-founder replied. "That would be the most important thing. The most important thing is my faith."
Donald Trump Honors the Activist
As OK! reported, the father-of-two was 31 when he was pronounced dead.
Donald Trump honored the conservative star after his death via Truth Social, writing, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The following day, the president also revealed he'll be "awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom." He went on to describe him as "a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people."
As OK! reported, authorities found the suspected rifle wrapped in a towel with unused bullets in a "wooded area" near Utah Valley University, where the violence unfolded at Charlie's first date of his American Comeback Tour.
The Suspect Remains at Large
The suspect is still not in custody, though the FBI recently released photos of the alleged shooter, who was wearing a baseball cap, a long-sleeved, American flag shirt and sunglasses.
The shooter is believed to have positioned himself 200 yards away on a building's roof when he fired. Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason revealed that officials believe the shooter jumped off the building afterward and "fled off of the campus and into a neighborhood."
Anyone with information should dial 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact the digital media tip line.