BREAKING NEWS Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Releases Person of Interest Photos in Desperate Attempt to Find Activist's Killer — See Pictures Source: MEGA; @FBISaltLakeCity/X Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at a college campus on Wednesday, September 10. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 11 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's assassin remains at large after two suspects were released from police custody. The FBI's Salt Lake City Unit released photos of the "person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University" on Wednesday, September 11. "We are asking for the public's help," the FBI wrote in a statement shared to X.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Suspect Wore American Flag Shirt During Political Attack

Source: @FBISaltLakeCity/X The FBI released person of interest photos in connection to the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Law enforcement additionally provided a phone number to call —1-800-CALL-FBI — and a link to their digital media tip line. In photos released by the FBI, the suspect could be seen wearing a dark-colored hat, black sunglasses, dark-wash pants and a black long-sleeved shirt displaying a graphic of an American flag and a bald eagle.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @FBISaltLakeCity/X The Charlie Kirk murder suspect wore a black shirt with an American flag and bald eagle graphic on it.

In addition to releasing pictures of the person of interest, the FBI is offering an up to $100,000 reward "for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk." "Contact 1-800-CALL-FBI and submit photos and video to http://fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting," a follow-up X post read. While the shooter remains at large, police confirmed they found the gun they believe was used to kill Kirk. Special agent Robert Bohls of the FBI's Salt Lake City field office revealed on Thursday, September 11, that officers recovered a "high-powered, bolt-action rifle" discovered in a "wooded area" where the the assassin fled after shooting at Kirk from the roof of a building on Utah Valley University's campus.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @FBISaltLakeCity/X Charlie Kirk was shot dead from a rooftop while he spoke at a college campus in Utah.

According to an FBI expert, the assassin positioned himself on a rooftop approximately 200 yards away from where Kirk was sitting in order to make a quick escape from the scene. The shot that ended Kirk's life was fired from the top of the Losee Center Building — located almost two football fields away from the spot the right-wing political activist addressed a crowd of roughy 3,000 people. Retired FBI supervising agent James Gagliano admitted during an interview that the sniper's location allowed him to flee "miles and miles" away from the scene in minutes, as OK! previously reported.

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was a 31-year-old right-wing political activist.