Tyler Robinson Faces Death Penalty in First Court Appearance Over Charlie Kirk's Murder

Tyler Robinson appeared in court for the first time in the murder case of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Robinson, 22, showed little emotion as he appeared in the courtroom virtually ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday, September 16. The Utah resident faces the death penalty over the shooting death of Kirk and is charged with felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and several other counts.

Tyler Robinson Faces Death Penalty

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson faces the death penalty in the murder case of Charlie Kirk.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said in a press conference, per CNBC. Robinson has been held without bail since his arrest on September 12, two days after Kirk was shot at a college campus. The right-wing influencer was speaking to a large audience at Utah Valley University on September 10, when he was shot by a bullet about 20 minutes into his speech. The shot is believed to have come from 200 feet away.

Tyler Robinson Was Identified by His Parents

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson was identified by his parents.

Robinson was reportedly identified as a suspect after his parents recognized him in surveillance footage released after Kirk’s death. “Robinson’s mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspect shooter looked like Robinson,” the Utah County Attorney explained during the press conference. Robinson’s father convinced his son to meet them at their home, noting Robinson “implied that he planned to take his own life,” according to charge documents, per CNBC.

A Family Friend Helped Turn in Tyler Robinson

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson was encouraged by his parents to turn himself in.

“When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil, and [Kirk] spreads too much hate,” read the legal docs. A family friend, who is a retired deputy sheriff, explained that they convinced Robinson to turn himself in. “Over the last year or so, her son had become more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro gay and trans-rights oriented,” his mom alleged, adding that her son “began to date his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning genders.”

Robinson's DNA Was Found on Alleged Assassination Rifle

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson's DNA was allegedly found on the murder weapon.