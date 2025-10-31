or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > J.D. Vance
OK LogoNEWS

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika and J.D. Vance Accused of Being Too Touchy at Turning Point USA Event: 'Something Is Up' — Watch

Photo of Erika Kirk hugging J.D. Vance
Source: @usatoday/youtube

Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance shared a warm hug at a Turning Point USA event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance's interaction with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, has social media users crying foul.

At a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday, October 29, people felt the two were getting too close for comfort, and they also raised their eyebrows at the mom-of-two's compliment toward the vice president.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Gushes Over J.D. Vance

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @usatoday/instagram

Erika, who's now the CEO of her husband's organization, took to the microphone to address the crowd at Ole Miss in Mississippi.

"When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President J.D. Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it because, obviously, it’s a very emotional, emotional day," she stated more than one month after her spouse was fatally shot in the neck at a similar event.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance were accused of getting too close for comfort onstage.
Source: @usatoday/youtube

Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance were accused of getting too close for comfort onstage.

"But I could just hear Charlie in my heart. I could just hear him say, ‘Go reclaim that territory, babe.’ The battle’s already won. God’s love conquers. And that’s why I’m here today," she explained. "No one will ever replace my husband — but I do see some similarities in J.D."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Think the Pair Got Too Close

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Photo of Erika Kirk admitted she sees 'similarities' between her late husband and J.D. Vance.
Source: @usatoday/youtube

Erika Kirk admitted she sees 'similarities' between her late husband and J.D. Vance.

The two Republicans shared a hug on stage, with some thinking they were too touchy, as J.D. had his hand on her waist while she put her hand on the back of his head. Others also were taken back by Erika's tight leather pants.

"When I saw her leather pants, I thought perhaps I was overreacting to her choice of attire. When I heard this strange comment about Vance being like her husband (because he is not), I asked myself why would she say that?" one person wrote on X. "Then I saw her hand on his head during a hug. Weird."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Erika Kirk's husband, Charlie, was shot dead on September 10.
Source: @mrserikakirk/youtube

Erika Kirk's husband, Charlie, was shot dead on September 10.

"J.D. Vance is going to divorce his Indian wife, distance himself from his family, marry Charlie Kirk’s widow, and position himself as a candidate for the 2028 U.S. presidential election," another person predicted, while a third commented, "I'm not saying J.D. Vance & Erika Kirk colluded to kill Charlie. But I am saying [his wife] Usha is toast."

"Erika Kirk with an inappropriate greeting in Mississippi — a romantic like bear hug and over the top hair grab on J.D. Vance," a forth individual said. "Too passionate. She has had virtually no grieving period either. Charlie’s parents will not talk to her. Something is up with her..."

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance 'Hopes' His Wife Converts to Christianity

Photo. ofAt the recent Turning Point USA event, J.D. confessed he wants his wife, Usha, to covert to his religion.
Source: mega

At the recent Turning Point USA event, J.D. confessed he wants his wife, Usha, to covert to his religion.

The VP has been married to wife Usha since 2014, and the pair share two kids.

Oddly enough, it was at that same event that the dad-of-two talked about his desire for Usha to covert from Hinduism to Christianity soon.

"Now most Sundays Usha will come with me to church. As I’ve told her and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do," he confessed. "Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.