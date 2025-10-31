Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika and J.D. Vance Accused of Being Too Touchy at Turning Point USA Event: 'Something Is Up' — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance's interaction with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, has social media users crying foul. At a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday, October 29, people felt the two were getting too close for comfort, and they also raised their eyebrows at the mom-of-two's compliment toward the vice president.

Erika Kirk Gushes Over J.D. Vance

Source: @usatoday/instagram

Erika, who's now the CEO of her husband's organization, took to the microphone to address the crowd at Ole Miss in Mississippi. "When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President J.D. Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it because, obviously, it’s a very emotional, emotional day," she stated more than one month after her spouse was fatally shot in the neck at a similar event.

Source: @usatoday/youtube Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance were accused of getting too close for comfort onstage.

"But I could just hear Charlie in my heart. I could just hear him say, ‘Go reclaim that territory, babe.’ The battle’s already won. God’s love conquers. And that’s why I’m here today," she explained. "No one will ever replace my husband — but I do see some similarities in J.D."

Fans Think the Pair Got Too Close

Source: @usatoday/youtube Erika Kirk admitted she sees 'similarities' between her late husband and J.D. Vance.

The two Republicans shared a hug on stage, with some thinking they were too touchy, as J.D. had his hand on her waist while she put her hand on the back of his head. Others also were taken back by Erika's tight leather pants. "When I saw her leather pants, I thought perhaps I was overreacting to her choice of attire. When I heard this strange comment about Vance being like her husband (because he is not), I asked myself why would she say that?" one person wrote on X. "Then I saw her hand on his head during a hug. Weird."

Source: @mrserikakirk/youtube Erika Kirk's husband, Charlie, was shot dead on September 10.

"J.D. Vance is going to divorce his Indian wife, distance himself from his family, marry Charlie Kirk’s widow, and position himself as a candidate for the 2028 U.S. presidential election," another person predicted, while a third commented, "I'm not saying J.D. Vance & Erika Kirk colluded to kill Charlie. But I am saying [his wife] Usha is toast." "Erika Kirk with an inappropriate greeting in Mississippi — a romantic like bear hug and over the top hair grab on J.D. Vance," a forth individual said. "Too passionate. She has had virtually no grieving period either. Charlie’s parents will not talk to her. Something is up with her..."

J.D. Vance 'Hopes' His Wife Converts to Christianity

Source: mega At the recent Turning Point USA event, J.D. confessed he wants his wife, Usha, to covert to his religion.