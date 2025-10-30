J.D. Vance Hopes Wife Usha Will 'Eventually' Convert to Christianity After 10 Years of Marriage

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance has hope that his wife, Usha Vance, will one day convert from Hinduism to Christianity, even after a decade of marriage. "Now most Sundays Usha will come with me to church," J.D., 41, shared while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, October 29.

J.D. Vance Hopes His Wife Usha Will Convert to Christianity

Source: Fox J.D. Vance spoke about religion and how it effects his relationship with his wife, Usha Vance.

"As I’ve told her and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church?" he asked the audience. "Yeah, I honestly do. Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way." J.D. and Usha, 39, met at Yale Law School in 2013, the same year the graduated from the Ivy League program. The pair married one year later.

J.D. Vance Says Wife Considered Herself 'Atheist' in Law School

Source: Fox J.D. Allen said Usha Vance would've considered herself atheist when they met.

"My wife did not grow up Christian. I think it’s fair to say she grew up in a Hindu family, but not a particularly religious family," the attorney explained on stage. "When I met my wife, I would consider myself an agnostic or an atheist and that’s what I think she would have considered herself."

J.D. Vance and Wife Reached 'Arrangement'

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance explained the couple had an 'arrangment' and are raising their children in the Christian faith.

J.D. said that he and his wife came to their "own arrangement" when it came to raising their three children, explaining that their two eldest kids attend a Catholic school. "Usha's closer to the priest who baptized me than maybe I am. They talk about this stuff," he added. "My attitude is, you figure this stuff out as a family, and you trust in God to have a plan."

Critics Reacted to J.D. Vance's Comments About Religion

Source: MEGA Social media critics slammed J.D. Vance for publicizing his wife's 'spiritual journey.'