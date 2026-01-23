Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Slammed for Featuring Controversial Pastor Tied to Child Abuse, Trafficking Allegations on Upcoming Tour

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, faced a firestorm of criticism after Turning Point USA included a pastor who is facing child abuse and trafficking allegations on its upcoming "Make Heaven Crowded" tour. Erika, who became CEO of the organization following her husband's death in September 2025, announced on Wednesday, January 21, the launch of the Christian revival tour, which features Harvest Christian Fellowship lead pastor Greg Laurie as a guest speaker.

Erika Kirk's Upcoming Tour Includes Controversial Pastor

Source: MEGA Greg Laurie was named in multiple lawsuits where men alleged they were abused at a children's home in Romania.

Greg has been named in multiple lawsuits, where a dozen men alleged child abuse and trafficking by former pastor Paul Havsgaard. The men alleged they were abused at a children's home in Romania, which the megachurch supported from 1998 to 2008. The lawsuits claimed that leadership at Harvest Christian Fellowship "turned a blind eye" and continued to employ Paul. "In the decade between 1998 and 2008, when Defendants operated the Harvest Homes in Romania, Havsgaard savagely molested and terrorized scores of Romanian children, including Plaintiff, a child in his custody and care,” court documents revealed, according to Ministry Watch. “Laurie instead engineered a ‘soft landing’: he let Havsgaard stay in charge, free to molest and rape, while Laurie slowly closed the money spigot.”

The Announcement Sparked Backlash

Source: MEGA Critics questioned why Erika Kirk included Greg Laurie in her upcoming tour.

Erika quickly faced backlash online over Greg's role as a speaker at the event. "Once again, TPUSA is affiliating with someone who has a checkered past," a social media user wrote. Meanwhile, another questioned, "Did someone inside TPUSA set Erika up with this partnership to sabotage TPUSA, or does she have deep ties to this pastor?"

Erika Kirk Accused of 'Dressing' Big Business as Religion

Source: MEGA Turning Point USA was criticized by social media users for 'jumping the shark' and being big business 'dressed as religion.'

Meanwhile, others continued to slam the widow for trying to profit from her late husband's organization. "TP USA has jumped the shark, it was never supposed to be big business dressed as religion. It was a guy talking and listening to others, Charlie was it," one critic wrote. "TP USA is done. But there's nothing sad about that, because Charlie's impact lives on. Charlie's mission was accomplished." A second added, "They are taking what Charlie built and making a mockery of everything he stood for."

Erika Kirk's Fierce Response to the Backlash

