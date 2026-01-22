or
Erika Kirk's 'Thirst for Fame' Exposed: Charlie's Widow Looks Unrecognizable in Resurfaced 'Amazing Race' Audition Tape

Photo of Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, looked unrecognizable to fans after she promoted 'selling sex' in a resurfaced 'Amazing Race' audition tape.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Updated 4:46 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk swapped her usual "trad wife" look for something completely different in a resurfaced audition tape for The Amazing Race.

Charlie Kirk's widow appeared in a 2014 video alongside her then-boyfriend, J.T. Massey, as they listed off the reasons why they should be on the travel competition show.

Erika Kirk Says 'S-- Sells'

Photo of Erika Kirk urged her boyfriend to lower his shirt in the video because 's-- sells.'
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk urged her boyfriend to lower his shirt in the video because 's-- sells.'

"You look really handsome," she said as she turned to lower the neckline of her partner's V-cut shirt.

"Babe, that's deep in there. Give them the cleavage, people want cleavage, showcase it," the former minor league baseball player said while looking into the camera.

"S-- sells, babe," Erika laughed off before quietly whispering, "Even though it's against our religion."

"It's not within the confines of marriage," Massey said bluntly as she continued to giggle.

Source: Project Constitution/YouTube

Erika Kirk appeared in a resurfaced clip from 2014.

Fans Reacted to Erika Kirk's 'Amazing Race' Audition Tape

Photo of Erika Kirk often receives backlash for actions following Charlie Kirk's murder.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk often receives backlash for her actions following Charlie Kirk's murder.

Social media was quick to note not just her changing appearance, but also the stark contrast from her usual conservative image.

"That does not look like the same 'Erika Kirk' we see now," one critic wrote, while another user added, "The church act isn't working, you can't change who you are. She faked her way to the top and now she’s just playing it safe to stay there."

"You can't take a hoe to church and expect a miracle lol. She was thirsty for fame, and now that she’s 'made it,' she’s just trying to protect her image. The mask is slipping," a third added.

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk Slammed for 'Performative' Actions

Photo of Erika Kirk became the Turning Point USA CEO after Charlie Kirk's death.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk became the Turning Point USA CEO after Charlie Kirk's death.

Erika is no stranger to receiving backlash following the September 2025 assassination of her husband on a Utah college campus. Fans have called her "performative," highlighting actions like her appearance at Turning Point USA's four-day event in December, where the organization recreated the booth where Charlie was fatally shot.

“Ghastly that you had a circus tent of Charlie’s crime scene for selfies at Amfest. There are no words," one user commented at the time.

A second wrote, "All of TPUSA used to mean something, now it's a joke it's performative... the switch in values it just is all too bizarre."

Erika Kirk Addressed the Haters Online

Photo of Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk tied the knot in 2021.
Source: @erikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk tied the knot in 2021.

The mom-of-two hasn't been afraid to react to the criticism regarding her handling of her husband's death.

“Their words, accusations, assumptions, and slander don’t land, they don’t burn. Never will. I owe the world nothing," she wrote in a post shared on Instagram on January 1.

As OK! previously reported, Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie on September 10, 2025. Robinson allegedly told a friend his motive for the killing was that he "had enough" of Charlie's "hatred."

Recently, Erika voiced frustration that her husband's case has yet to go to trial, with her legal team accusing Robinson of causing "undue delay."

