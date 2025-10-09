'Blatant Racism Is Infuriating': Turning Point USA Sparks Controversy With 'All-American' Super Bowl Halftime Show Amid Bad Bunny Drama
Oct. 9 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Is Turning Point USA further fueling the country's divide?
The conservative organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk announced on Thursday, October 9, that they would be hosting a rival Super Bowl halftime show next year due to right-wing outrage over Bad Bunny being selected to take the stage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., for the big game next year.
Seemingly out of spite, Turning Point USA advertised "The All American Halftime Show" as a place where fans can hear songs in "English" amid annoyance from several MAGA figures about Bad Bunny's songs being primarily in Spanish.
"It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show," the non-profit revealed via social media, noting "performers and event details" would be announced at a later date.
Taking place at the same time as Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday, February 8, Turning Point USA said their event will "celebrate faith, family and freedom."
A form to register for updates on the event featured a questionnaire for fans to pick what "music genres" they'd like to see featured — with the first option being "anything in English."
Other choices included Americana, classic rock, country, hip hop, pop and worship.
Rap, R&B, K-pop, Latin and other chart-topping music genres were notably not listed as options.
Critics Slam Turning Point USA's 'The All American Halftime Show'
The announcement from Turning Point USA sparked a sea of controversy online, as many MAGA fans cheered at the idea while critics slammed the event as "racist."
"Turning Point is so triggered by Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl, that they’re having a White supremacist rally at the same time. It says 'The all American halftime show.' Guess what dips----? Puerto Rico IS part of America! Here's a shot of their racist bulls---," one person ridiculed, as another similarly noted: "Bad Bunny is literally American. Just say you want a corny talentless White supremacist Super Bowl show."
"Seriously what is wrong with people? MAGA wants to control it all," a third individual declared, as a fourth added, "Turning Point USA announced they're doing their own concert for Super Bowl Halftime, using 'fully Christian, American' performers. Now seems like a good time to remind them that Bad Bunny is both fully Christian and fully American."
A fifth social media user exclaimed, "BAD BUNNY IS AN AMERICAN. My God the blatant racism is infuriating."
MAGA Celebrates Turning Point USA's Super Bowl Halftime Show
MAGA fans were thrilled by the news, however, as one wrote, "What a smart pushback from Turning Point USA! The NFL's Super Bowl halftime has devolved into explicit spectacles that are hyper-sexualized, while pushing cultural overreach."
"No surprise President [Donald] Trump slammed it as tone-deaf, sidelining American talent. That's why the All American Halftime Show is a game-changer: a patriotic alternative celebrating country, family values, and real U.S. performers. It's about reclaiming our space from woke entertainment for wholesome fun," another conservative admired.
"This is insane and incredible. I’m so proud of this country. Let’s make sure the numbers for your show at least double those of the c--- they’re putting on TV," an additional supporter snubbed.