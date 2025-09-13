or
Charlie Kirk's Killer Was 'Quiet' and 'Kept to Himself' Before Assassination, Neighbor Says: Arrest Was 'Completely Unexpected'

photo of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA;Utah Governor's Office

Tyler Robinson's arrest shocked many who know him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 13 2025, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

The suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Tyler Robinson, was arrested on Thursday, September 11, approximately 33 hours after the Turning Point USA co-founder was shot during his American Comeback Tour.

Following news of Robinson’s arrest, those who know him spoke out, giving details about the 22-year-old.

Tyler Robinson 'Kept to Himself'

photo of Those who know Tyler Robinson recall him being a 'quiet' person
Source: Utah Governor's Office

Those who know Tyler Robinson recall him being a 'quiet' person.

Durban Mickelson, an employee who works at a supplies store where the suspect frequented, told a news outlet that Robinson wasn’t the type of person to stand out.

“He wouldn’t really talk to you unless you said something to him,” Mickelson said. “Just always very quiet, kept to himself.”

Jaida Funk, a 22-year-old neighbor of Robinson, told the outlet that his arrest was “completely unexpected,” adding, “I know for some people when their identities come out, and they’re labeled as a shooter, everyone’s like, ‘You could tell.’ And he’s not one of those people.”

Robinson Family Known as Being 'Pretty Quiet'

photo of Tyler Robinson reportedly lived in a townhouse near his family home
Source: @breaking911/X

Tyler Robinson reportedly lived in a townhouse near his family home.

Robert Sylvester, who lived on the same street as Robinson’s family in Washington City, Utah, for six years, told the outlet that he and the suspect helped to fix a neighbor’s leaky pipe a few years ago, when he last saw him. Sylvester shared that Robinson’s family is “pretty quiet” and “not unlike most families.”

Robinson’s family lives in a home located several miles from his St. George townhouse in the Cottages at Fossil Hills. Neighbors reported having seen the 22-year-old getting out of his Dodge Challenger and hauling groceries into his apartment within the last month.

“I don’t want to think that this dude lived here and our neighbor was associated with this in any way. It’s crazy,” said one of his neighbors Jessie Riley.

'I Thought He Was a Republican'

photo of Tyler Robinson is known as a Republican to multiple people who know him
Source: mega

Tyler Robinson is known as a Republican to multiple people who know him.

Although Robinson is suspected of assassinating the right-wing activist, who supported President Donald Trump, a former classmate of his expressed their shock, given that they always knew Robinson as a Republican.

“When I knew him and his family, they were like diehard Trump,” the former classmate shared with an outlet. “When this happened, I was like… I don’t know what changed.”

Another person who knows Robinson from their neighborhood also shared how confused they were to hear he was wanted for the political assassination of Kirk. “I thought he was a Republican, but I guess I was wrong about that,” the neighbor said.

Tyler Robinson Held Without Bail

photo of Tyler Robinson is being held without bail
Source: Utah Governor's Office

Tyler Robinson is being held without bail.

Robinson is currently being held without bail on the suspicion of three charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice. He is expected to be charged by prosecutors on Tuesday, September 16.

