Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson Identifies as an Unaffiliated Voter Who Didn't Vote in Past 2 Elections The suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk identifies as an unaffiliated voter. Sept. 12 2025, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

The key suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, 31, Tyler Robinson, 22, was found and placed in police custody on the night of Thursday, September 11, approximately 33 hours after the right-wing activist was shot and killed. Following Robinson’s detainment, information about his voting history was released. According to Utah voter records, the suspect identifies as an unaffiliated voter.

Tyler Robinson Did Not Vote in Past 2 Elections

Source: Utah Governor's Office Tyler Robinson did not vote in the last two elections.

An unaffiliated voter, also known as an independent voter, means the individual does not align themselves with either political party. Records indicate that Robinson did not cast a vote in the last two presidential elections when Joe Biden faced Donald Trump. While Biden won the 2020 election before dropping out of his reelection campaign, Trump won America’s vote in 2024. It was also reported that Robinson did not respond to notices sent by the county clerk to his home in Washington, Utah. As the FBI searched for the 22-year-old, neighbors to his parents’ house told a news outlet that Robinson lives in their family home. The suspect’s family resides in a $600,000 six-bedroom house, located about 260 miles south of Utah Valley University, where Kirk was assassinated.

Tyler Robinson Spoke About Charlie Kirk With His Family Before He Was Assassinated

Source: mega Tyler Robinson spoke about Charlie Kirk going to Utah Valley University days before the activist was assassinated.

On Friday, September 12, when President Trump confirmed Robinson was in custody, Utah Governor Spencer Cox held a press conference to reiterate the news. During which, Cox said Robinson became “more political in recent years.” Cox also shared that before Kirk’s speaking engagement, Robinson told a family member that the Turning Point USA co-founder would be making an appearance at the university. After discussing with them about why he did not like Kirk and his views, the family member said they could tell Robinson was “full of hate and spreading hate.”

Tyler Robinson Attended Dixie Technical College

Source: @breaking911/X The 22-year-old is enrolled at Dixie Technical College in Utah.

Although he lives at his family home, Robinson was enrolled at Dixie Technical College in Utah, a trade school where he worked toward becoming an electrician, according to two sources who know the suspect. Authorities also spoke with Robinson’s roommate, whom he lived with when he was not staying at his parents’ residence. The roommate showed law enforcement messages that Robinson sent to Discord, stating he needed a rifle.

Implicating Messages Shared by Tyler Robinson's Roommate

Source: Utah Governor's Office Tyler Robinson requested that the rifle's bullets were engraved with antifascist remarks.