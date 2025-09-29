Charlie Puth Roasted for Performing Selena Gomez Collab Song the Weekend She Married Benny Blanco: He's 'Spiraling'

Article continues below advertisement

He just wants attention. On Saturday, September 27, the same day Selena Gomez wed Benny Blanco, a video circulated of her ex Charlie Puth performing their collab song, "We Don't Talk Anymore." The "Attention" singer, 33, took the stage at New York City’s Blue Note jazz club last Thursday through Sunday and gave a special rendition of the 2016 track.

Fans teased Puth for one particular line in the song about not wanting to know what "dress [you’re] wearing tonight." "On her wedding day?" one X user quipped. "Oohh I guess all the exes are spiraling today," another wrote.

Source: @itsbennyblanco/Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco invited celebrity friends to their wedding.

Others, however, defended the 33-year-old and claimed he only played the track because of its popularity. "I mean, just because Selena is getting married, everyone should close themselves to the house that day and not breathe," one person said, while another questioned, "Is everything Selena in this life?"

When Did Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth Date?

Source: MEGA Charlie Puth is rumored to have dated Selena Gomez nearly a decade ago.

Gomez and Puth are rumored to have briefly dated in early 2016. "I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes," the "Light Switch" artist said in a 2018 interview. "And that’s what was happening [with Gomez]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into." He continued, "You gather up a bunch of emotion with the life shovel, throw it in the life bucket, mix it up. And she evoked such good emotion on that song, it was a pleasure working with her. That’s why I’m always happy to sing it, even though it came from a dark point in my life."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding

Source: @itsbennyblanco/Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on Saturday.