Who Attended Selena Gomez's Wedding? Inside the Star-Studded Guest List

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now husband and wife! On September 27, the couple exchanged vows in California in front of their family and friends. According to a source, they hosted a lively and unforgettable celebration for their guests. "Everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun," an insider told People. "They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn't stop smiling. There was so much love in the room." Scroll down to see who made it — and who didn't — to Gomez and Blanco's wedding.

Ashley Park

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27.

Ashley Park was present at Blanco and Gomez's wedding on September 27.

Camila Cabello

Gomez's longtime friend Camila Cabello made an appearance at the wedding to support the couple. After the ceremony, the "Never Be the Same" songstress also commented on the couple's sweet photos. "love looks good on you," Cabello wrote.

Cara Delevingne

Another close friend of the "Lose You to Love Me" singer — Cara Delevingne — showed up for her pal's wedding to Blanco.

David Henrie

Gomez's Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henrie was also in attendance at the September 27 ceremony. "It's been wonderful," Henrie previously said of his friendship with Gomez. "Despite all of her massive successes, her and I, our relationship has just withstood all that because I don't know, we're just real with each other." He also told People, "We both were close before any of that stuff started. She knows I'm going to be myself with her, and I'm going to be genuine and authentic and shoot her straight. I think there's a freedom to that that is tough to come by."

Ed Sheeran

Source: MEGA According to reports, Ed Sheeran gave a speech at the star-studded wedding.

Aside from being on the guest list, Ed Sheeran played a significant role at Gomez and Blanco's wedding. A source told People the "Supermarket Flowers" singer gave a speech during the reception in California on September 27. Gomez and Sheeran have been friends for years, and the latter has worked with Blanco on different projects over the years.

Eric André

Source: MEGA Eric André wore a Barney-inspired outfit.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Eric André was spotted arriving at the wedding venue in a Barney-inspired ensemble consisting of a purple double-breasted suit and a green patterned shirt. The comedian seemingly paid tribute to Gomez's career, as the singer-actress famously starred on Barney & Friends when she was younger.

Finneas

Source: MEGA Finneas has been a longtime collaborator of Selena Gomez.

Finneas also showed up for the wedding of Gomez and Blanco.

Mark Ronson

DJ Mark Ronson attended the ceremony to support Gomez and Blanco on their big day.

Paris Hilton

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco began dating in 2023.

The star-studded guest list also included Paris Hilton!

Paul Rudd

Source: MEGA They announced their engagement after more than a year of dating.

Gomez's Only Murders in the Building costar Paul Rudd celebrated with the couple at the ceremony.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Source: MEGA Steve Martin and Martin Short star with Selena Gomez on 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Steve Martin and Martin Short also joined the guests to cheer on Gomez and Blanco as they tied the knot.

SZA

Source: MEGA SZA previously thought Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had married in August.

After mistakenly believing Gomez and Blanco had wed in August, SZA witnessed the pair's exchange of vows during the September 27 event.

Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift went solo to the event.

Gomez's BFF Taylor Swift made the bride's big day extra special by also delivering a heartfelt speech!

Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez

Source: MEGA She worked with Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez in 'Emilia Pérez.'

Gomez's Emilia Pérez costars Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez joined the crowd during the couple's big day.

Mandy Teefey

Source: MEGA Mandy Teefey broke her silence after reports claimed she was snubbed from the wedding.

While Mandy Teefey was present at Gomez and Blanco's wedding, the "Calm Down" hitmaker chose to have her grandfather, David Cornett, walk her down the aisle. "Selena's mother and her stepfather, Brian [Teefey], were shattered she didn't choose her mother to walk her down the aisle," a source told a news outlet. "In a shock move she chose her grandfather David to give her away to Benny." After the buzz made rounds online, Teefey said the reports about her being "left shattered by wedding day snub" were "ludacris." "It was heartwarming him walk her down the aisle!" she commented.

Meryl Streep

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep originally planned to attend Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding.