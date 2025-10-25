BABIES Charlie Puth's Pregnant Wife Brooke Sansone Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump in Sweet Selfie Source: mega/@charlieputh/instagram Charlie Puth's pregnant wife Brooke showcased her bump in new photos on Instagram on Wednesday, October 22. Allie Fasanella Oct. 25 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Charlie Puth and wife Brooke Sansone are giddy new parents to-be. Sansone showed off her baby bump for the first time in a slideshow of photos on Instagram Wednesday, October 22. Captioning the post, "mom and dad," the first snap sees her posing alongside Puth, who is brushing his teeth. While the singer wore a white robe, she donned blue striped pajamas. Both also sported eye patches. Sansone lifted up her shirt to put her bump on display for the cheeky shot.

Source: @charlieputh/instagram Charlie Puth married Brooke Sansone on September 7, 2024.

The couple revealed the exciting news in a clip from the music video for his new song "Changes" on October 16. The snippet sees him placing his hand on her stomach and smiling. "There’s been some changes…" Puth wrote in the caption. Oprah Winfrey commented on the post, "We welcome a new baby Puth to the neighborhood. Call if you need a sitter." Meanwhile, Katy Perry wrote, "Auntie K is READY." Sofia Richie added, "My favorites 🥹❤️."

Source: mega Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone have been linked since 2022.

The 33-year-old "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, October 21, that the baby is due in March. He quipped, "I hope baby likes music, because that's the only thing I'm good at." Puth also said he was instructed to not reveal the baby's gender.

Source: mega Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone made their red carpet debut in February 2023.

Puth and Sansone married at Puth's family home in Montecito, Calif., on September 7, 2024, after debuting their relationship on the red carpet in February 2023. The pair go way back as they grew up together as family friends in New Jersey. They were first linked in the summer of 2022. "She's always been very, very nice to me," Puth told Howard Stern during an appearance in October 2022. "I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."

Source: mega Charlie Puth revealed their families grew up together in New Jersey.