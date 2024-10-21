Who Is Charlie Puth's Wife? 10 Things to Know About Brooke Puth
Charlie Puth and Brooke Puth Grew Up Together
Charlie Puth met his now-wife, Brooke Puth (née Sansone), in a small town in New Jersey.
He revealed on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that Brooke "is someone that I grew up with" who had always been nice to him even before he became famous.
"I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well," he continued.
Charlie and Brooke Puth's Families Are Close
Brooke shared how close their families were in an Instagram photo in July 2022. In one snap, she can be seen standing next to Charlie while their loved ones posed beside them.
Her father, Paul Sansone Jr., also spoke about their relationship in a tweet following the "We Don’t Talk Anymore" singer's appearance at an event.
"My friends son, Charlie Puth on the red carpet at the Grammy's. Very cool stuff and a great kid," the patriarch said in 2014.
Brooke Puth Shares Her Travels Online
Charlie's wife fills her Instagram page with photos and videos from her travels in different countries, including Japan, Vietnam, Italy and France.
She Is a Fashion Enthusiast
Brooke also spends some of her time managing The Closet Next Door's Instagram page, where she shares her outfits and styles.
Brooke Puth Studied in North Carolina
The fashionista received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing at the College of Charleston in Charleston, N.C., according to her LinkedIn page.
Brooke Puth Works in Marketing and PR
Following her graduation, Brooke worked as a social media marketing manager at Hyer Home. She then took on the role of a digital marketing and public relations coordinator at Butter and Eggs Interiors in New York City.
Charlie and Brooke Puth Sparked Dating Rumors in 2022
In 2022, the "Dangerously" hitmaker and Brooke sparked dating rumors following their public outings together. They were pictured attending the Global Citizen Festival in New York City with their families amid the buzz.
In December of the same year, they debuted their relationship on Instagram.
They Made Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple in 2023
A few months after confirming their relationship, Charlie and Brooke attended their first red carpet event together at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy gala in Los Angeles, Calif.
Charlie and Brooke Puth Announced Their Engagement in September 2023
The "Light Switch" singer popped the question to Brooke in September 2023, and he shared the news on Instagram.
"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever,” Charlie captioned the photoset, which was taken while they were celebrating at Lucali in Brooklyn.
Charlie and Brooke Puth Wed in 2024
Charlie and Brooke officially exchanged vows at his family home in Montecito on September 7.
Speaking with Vogue, Brooke said they wanted their nuptials "to marry tradition with modern unconventionality."
"I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated," she continued. "Serving mini hotdogs on silver platters, for example, was more than just a fun detail. It was a reflection of my love for styles that blend the refined with the playful.”