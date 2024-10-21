Who Is Charlie Puth's Wife? 10 Things to Know About Brooke Puth

Charlie Puth met his now-wife, Brooke Puth (née Sansone), in a small town in New Jersey.

He revealed on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that Brooke "is someone that I grew up with" who had always been nice to him even before he became famous.

"I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well," he continued.