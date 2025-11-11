or
Charlie Sheen Blasts Ex-Wife Denise Richards, Calls Their 'Messy' 2006 Divorce 'Pricey'

image of Charlie Sheen opened up abut his wives in a new chat.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen looked back on his 2006 divorce from Denise Richards and seemingly shaded her.

Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards divorced back 2006, however, the actor still has a lot to say about it.

The Two and a Half Men star, 60, appeared to shade the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality, 54, during a stop for his book tour in Atlantic City, N.J.

During the event for his memoir, The Book of Sheen, he was asked by a fan about his past marriages, according to Daily Mail.

Charlie Sheen's Marriages

image of Charlie Sheen said his divorces were 'messy.'
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen said his divorces were 'messy.'

He first mentioned starring on the hit CBS sitcom from 2003 until 2011, saying: "I just got really overloaded. It really wasn't so much about what was going on at the job. It was all the personal s--- that it was nearly impossible not to bring with me to work."

"I had four children during those eight years and went through two really messy divorces, you know. And pricey," Sheen recalled.

The Platoon star was married to Richards from 2002 until 2006, and they share daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20. He also was married to Brooke Mueller from 2008 until 2011. They are parents to twins Bob and Max, 16. His first marriage was to Donna Peele from 1995 to 1996.

image of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards did not have a prenup.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards did not have a prenup.

One fan then asked Sheen in the book talk if he recommends signing a prenup before getting married. He advised that it would be smart to get one. "If you can. If you can, yeah. You're gonna get pushback, you're gonna get pushback. But maybe she needs you to sign one. Maybe it goes both ways," the Spin City alum said.

He allegedly had a prenuptial agreement with Mueller, 48, but did not have one with Richards.

charlie sheen

image of The couple was married from 2002 until 2006.
Source: MEGA

The couple was married from 2002 until 2006.

The event's moderator then asked the Wall Street actor about his love life.

"You were married three times, and the amount of lovers you've had in your life. Can you even begin to count them?" the person wondered.

"No," Sheen said, "But why would I want to? It kind of cheapens it."

Charlie and Denise Are Still Pals 19 Years After Their Divorce

image of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards share two daughters.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards share two daughters.

Despite the slight shade, Richards and Sheen appear to be on good terms, as the reality star reunited with her ex at the September premiere of his documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.

She even penned a loving Instagram post at the time of the documentary's release, writing: "We both looked at each other on the red carpet and just laughed. Charlie asked, 'Is it 2002?' and I said, 'It sure feels like it.' Who would have thought? What a journey we’ve had- so many ups and downs."

"But when life gets tough, deep down we both know we can count on each other. I’m so proud of him, and truly honored he asked me to be part of his story. Congrats, Charles," Richards gushed.

