Sami Sheen Sobs Over Charlie Sheen Netflix Documentary: 'I Didn't Know I Was the Reason He Got Sober'

Sami Sheen broke down crying over her dad Charlie Sheen’s Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen. Sami took to TikTok on September 11, writing, “I didn’t know I was the reason he got sober.”

Sami Sheen's Relationship With Charlie Sheen

She also noted it was a “10/10 documentary,” encouraging her fans to go watch it. In April, Sami revealed why she hadn’t spoken to Charlie in a year, including a clip of his viral 2011 20/20 interview in which he downplayed his substance abuse. She also addressed their relationship in an April episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, saying she would “rather do literally anything else than go to lunch” with Charlie. “It goes in very big chunks with him,” she continued. “I think for the first 13 years of my life it was pretty bad, and then we were OK for a couple years, and now it’s just like, OK.”

Sami Sheen Was the Reason Charlie Sheen Got Sober

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Charlie Sheen said Sami Sheen was his 'first harvest' to get sober.

In his book, The Book of Sheen, Charlie wrote about Sami inspiring him to get clean after she called him to pick her up at 9 a.m. on December 10, 2017. He had already had three coffees with whiskey, leaving him unable to drive. He ended up calling a friend to get her. “Sam was very quiet,” he wrote. “I didn’t need to be clairvoyant to know exactly what she was thinking.” He noted his daughter was probably thinking why he wasn’t driving again. “Why isn’t it just the two of us in the car like it used to be? When will that moment ever return? When will Dad ever return? I miss him,” he continued. He insisted the only thing worse than letting himself down was “failing [his] children.” “I knew exactly what had to be done,” he shared on getting sober. “Sam wasn’t my final straw; she was my first harvest.” The day after the ordeal, he said he took “two Valiums,” had “three beers” and was sober ever since.

Charlie Sheen Slept With Men

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen claimed it was 'liberating' to talk about his trysts with men.

Aside from addressing his sobriety, Charlie also addressed his sexuality, noting he had encounters with men. “I flipped the menu over,” he shared in his book, noting it was “f------ liberating” to “talk about this stuff” in the documentary. “It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he stated. As for what made him start doing things with men, Charlie said it was when he started smoking crack cocaine.

People Threatened to Expose Charlie Sheen for Sleeping With Men

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen paid people to stay quiet about him sleeping with men.