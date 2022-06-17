To say the Anger Management alum has been unlucky in love is an understatement. Sheen was married to Donna Peele from '95 to '96, and became engaged to Kelly Preston in 1989. Preston ended their relationship after an accident resulted in her being shot in the arm.

The NYC native then wed Denise Richards in 2002. Before his and the actress' divorce was finalized in 2006, they welcomed two girls, Sami, 18, and Lola, 16, and Richards was still pregnant with the latter when she filed for divorce. In 2010, he reportedly gave up legal custody of the girls.

In 2008, he and model Brooke Mueller got hitched, later welcoming twins, Bob and Max, 13. The duo ended their marriage in 2011.

The movie star also has a daughter with his high school girlfriend, Paula Profit.