NEWS Charlie Sheen Reveals Wild Nights With Nicolas Cage Led to Intervention and Rehab Source: Mega Charlie Sheen opened up about partying with Nicolas Cage and the J-5 crew, leading to an intervention, rehab and personal revelations in his memoir. OK! Staff Sept. 14 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Charlie Sheen's partying days came to a head after he raged heavily with none other than Nicolas Cage, resulting in his first intervention. The 60-year-old actor opened up about this whirlwind chapter in his memoir, The Book of Sheen, detailing how reconnecting with "my old pal Nicolas Cage" while filming the 1990 movie The Rookie took him down a dark path.

Source: Mega The 'Two and a Half Men' star reflected on partying with Nicolas Cage in his new book.

Sheen and Cage teamed up with three other friends to form a wild crew they called "J-5." "We stumbled through night after madhatted night like some mobile Mardi Gras looking for the next guardrail to barrel through," Sheen recalls. As the situation escalated, he admits he "stopped caring" about his work, making it impossible to hide his sloppiness, especially on set with Clint Eastwood. Toward the end of filming, Sheen's parents threw a party for his father Martin Sheen's 50th birthday, which turned out to be more than a celebration: it was an intervention. Friends and family, including Rob Lowe, confronted him about his substance use.

Source: Mega Charlie Sheen said his 'J-5' crew partied recklessly during filming of 'The Rookie.'

The Platoon star was quickly taken to Saint John's hospital in Santa Monica, Calif. Charlie felt frustrated because he planned to head to Palm Springs to judge a Hawaiian Tropic bikini contest alongside Nicholas. Charlie cleverly arranged to leave rehab for the night by promising a nurse $1 million if he didn't return by 9 a.m. the next day. "The trip was a bona fide Class 3 blowout," he wrote, although he admits he doesn't remember much of it, other than sharing a bag of coke with a "lovely gal."

Source: Mega Charlie Sheen's family staged an intervention for the actor during his dad's 50th birthday.

Charlie made it back to rehab just in time at 8:44 a.m. In addition to his party-filled escapades, the memoir also got candid about Charlie's personal struggles. He discusses his long-standing issues with alcohol and drug addiction, including his first experience with crack cocaine. He detailed his multiple divorces and his "tumultuous" personal life.

Source: Mega Charlie Sheen detailed his divorces and tumultuous personal life in his memoir.