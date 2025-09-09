Charlie Sheen's Mom Asked If He 'Had a Gun' on Him Before Actor Walked Into His Surprise Intervention
Charlie Sheen's mom made sure he wasn't armed before watching him walk into a surprise intervention.
The Two and a Half Men star revealed the shocking moment in a special clip of his aka Charlie Sheen documentary shown on the Tuesday, September 9, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark — which aired just one day before the film hits Netflix.
Sheen appeared as a guest on Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' talk show to discuss both the documentary and his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, which hit shelves on Tuesday.
Charlie Sheen Revisits His Surprise Intervention
In the snippet played during Live's broadcast, Sheen could be seen recalling an intervention his loved ones held amid the famed actor's heavy use of crack and several other types of drugs.
The Wall Street star — who is now nearly eight years sober — was convinced he was attending a birthday party for his celebrity father, Martin Sheen, however, he instead walked into his own intervention.
"So I’m looking for something that screams birthday party, and there’s nothing," Charlie detailed, remembering how he opened the door to a "really expertly organized circle of people" gathered in the living room.
"And I think I’m recognizing all of them," he continued. "But it’s a weird mix. Why would dad have my seventh grade history teacher, Mr. Vincent, at his birthday party when no one’s seen the guy for, I don’t know, 15 years, right?"
Kelly Ripa 'Cried' Watching Charlie Sheen's Documentary
Upon conclusion of the clip, the Live episode transitioned back to Kelly, Mark and Charlie's interview, as the blonde beauty informed the show's guest that his documentary brought her through "such a rollercoaster of emotions."
"We cheered for you, we cried for you, we were afraid for you," she admitted. "It brought a lot of the recent past back. But this scene is hilariously told about your intervention."
Mark pointed out how the fake birthday party was taking place "really early" on a Saturday morning.
"You show up, and you quickly realize that it’s not his birthday party," acknowledged the Riverdale actor.
In response, Charlie joked: "Yeah, there were a couple of clues before I walked inside. Firstly, there was no balloon on the mailbox. And then my mom stops me in the driveway and she says, 'Do you have a gun on you?’ And I’m like, no, that’s not normally how I celebrate a birthday party."
"I walk into basically the worst episode of This is Your Life," he added, noting actor Rob Lowe, his trainer and his entire family were also present at the intervention. "And there was one empty seat… as I say in the book, ‘for the guest of dishonor.’ So it was like, this moment."
Everyone present at the intervention took turns talking before the phone rang and Charlie's dad informed his son "someone needs to talk to you."
"It’s the unmistakable voice of Clint Eastwood. And he says, 'It's a speed bump, kid. You gotta go get tuned up.'"
Kelly quipped: "That would’ve scared me to death."
Charlie confessed, "the impossible cool factor of that, as I describe in the book, when Captain Willard hands you a receiver with Dirty Harry on the other end. It’s really hard to say no to Dirty Harry," in reference to his father's role in Apocalypse Now and Clint's character from the Dirty Harry film series.