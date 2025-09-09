NEWS Charlie Sheen's Mom Asked If He 'Had a Gun' on Him Before Actor Walked Into His Surprise Intervention Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Charlie Sheen is almost eight years sober after a wild run with nearly every drug besides ketamine. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 9 2025, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Charlie Sheen Revisits His Surprise Intervention

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Charlie Sheen recalled an intervention his family held for him during an appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

In the snippet played during Live's broadcast, Sheen could be seen recalling an intervention his loved ones held amid the famed actor's heavy use of crack and several other types of drugs. The Wall Street star — who is now nearly eight years sober — was convinced he was attending a birthday party for his celebrity father, Martin Sheen, however, he instead walked into his own intervention.

"So I’m looking for something that screams birthday party, and there’s nothing," Charlie detailed, remembering how he opened the door to a "really expertly organized circle of people" gathered in the living room. "And I think I’m recognizing all of them," he continued. "But it’s a weird mix. Why would dad have my seventh grade history teacher, Mr. Vincent, at his birthday party when no one’s seen the guy for, I don’t know, 15 years, right?"

Kelly Ripa 'Cried' Watching Charlie Sheen's Documentary

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Charlie Sheen's mom asked if he 'had a gun' on him before he walked into his intervention.

Upon conclusion of the clip, the Live episode transitioned back to Kelly, Mark and Charlie's interview, as the blonde beauty informed the show's guest that his documentary brought her through "such a rollercoaster of emotions." "We cheered for you, we cried for you, we were afraid for you," she admitted. "It brought a lot of the recent past back. But this scene is hilariously told about your intervention." Mark pointed out how the fake birthday party was taking place "really early" on a Saturday morning.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Charlie Sheen's sobriety journey is explored in his new book and documentary.

"You show up, and you quickly realize that it’s not his birthday party," acknowledged the Riverdale actor. In response, Charlie joked: "Yeah, there were a couple of clues before I walked inside. Firstly, there was no balloon on the mailbox. And then my mom stops me in the driveway and she says, 'Do you have a gun on you?’ And I’m like, no, that’s not normally how I celebrate a birthday party." "I walk into basically the worst episode of This is Your Life," he added, noting actor Rob Lowe, his trainer and his entire family were also present at the intervention. "And there was one empty seat… as I say in the book, ‘for the guest of dishonor.’ So it was like, this moment."

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen has been celibate ever since going sober almost eight years ago.