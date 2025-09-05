Charlie Sheen's Bombshell Confession: Actor Admits He's Had 'Liberating' Sexual Encounters With Men
Charlie Sheen opened up about having sexual encounters with men in his memoir, The Book of Sheen and his new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.
“I flipped the menu over,” he wrote in the book.
Charlie Sheen Said It's 'Liberating' to Talk About His Experiences With Men
He also said it was “f------ liberating” to “just talk about this stuff” in the documentary.
“It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he said.
As for when he began experimenting with men, Sheen explained it was when he started smoking crack cocaine.
Charlie Sheen Wondered 'Why' Stuff With Men Happened
"That's what started it," he told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in an interview on September 5. “That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from? Why did that happen?’ — and then just finally being like, 'So what?'”
“Some of it was weird,” he added. “A lot of it was f——— fun, and life goes on.”
Charlie Sheen Was Extorted Over His Experiences With Men
Sheen shared that over the years, people threatened to share the information publicly, and he ended up paying them to remain quiet.
"It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion," he told Strahan. "And so at the time, I was just like, 'Alright, let's just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away.'"
After feeling “held hostage” for years, he decided he was ready to put everything out there and let things work themselves out.
“I just need to be free of that,” he said. “And then see how the world feels if people know that stuff. Because I've written a story all these years about, 'Oh jeez, if I ever reveal that, then this has to be how I'd be dealt with, how I'd be treated, how they'd feel.'"
Charlie Sheen Had to Face What Jon Cryer Said About Him
Aside from dealing with his intimate moments from men, Sheen also had to face comments his costar Jon Cryer made about him in the documentary.
While Sheen acknowledged Cryer had reasons to be upset with him due to his drug addiction, which caused Two and a Half Men to go South, he noted it was “really cool” to hear things from Cryer’s perspective.
"He was in the line of fire with all that stupid s--- going on, and it was affecting him and his family and his career and all that. I can't debate anything that he said,” Sheen shared.
Sheen added Cryer "nailed" how he got addicted to drugs in the first place.
“I'm so glad he opened that door, because it gave me a chance to really start thinking about that," he stated. "He said, 'He's a guy that doesn't believe he deserves the things he has, or that it was he earned,' and I was like, 'Whoa.’”