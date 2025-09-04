Charlie Sheen 'Can't Debate' Anything Costar Jon Cryer Said About His Drug Addiction in New Documentary: 'Really Insightful'

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen Didn't Personally Call Jon Cryer for His Documentary

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen said he's 'sorry' he didn't get to connect with Jon Cryer.

"The only person I didn't call personally to participate in the doc was Jon," Sheen told a media outlet. "And the only reason I didn't call him was because I didn't have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him. But when I saw everything that Jon spoke about, so honestly and very compassionately, I wrote to him and I said, 'Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I'm sorry we didn't connect personally. I hope to see you around the campus.’” Sheen revealed he didn’t hear back from him. "I'm thinking I wrote to the wrong number,” he said. “It's not like Jon did not respond. He's super responsible like that. So if you're reading this, Jon, DM me your new number!"

Charlie Sheen's Drug Addiction Was a Problem for Jon Cryer

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen said it was 'cool' to hear things from Jon Cryer's perspective.

The famous actor then noted his costar had a reason to be upset with him due to Sheen’s drug addiction, causing their hit show to go south. "It was really cool to hear from his perspective," Sheen noted of what Cryer stated in his interview in the documentary. "He was in the line of fire with all that stupid s--- going on, and it was affecting him and his family and his career and all that. I can't debate anything that he said."

Jon Cryer 'Nailed' Where Charlie Sheen's Drug Problem Came From

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen said Jon Cryer 'nailed' where his drug problem came from.

Sheen said Cryer "nailed" how he got addicted to drugs in the first place. “I'm so glad he opened that door, because it gave me a chance to really start thinking about that," he continued. "He said, 'He's a guy that doesn't believe he deserves the things he has, or that it was he earned,' and I was like, 'Whoa.’”

Charlie Sheen's Reflection on Jon Cryer's Interview

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen said Jon Cryer's interview was 'really insightful.'