Charlie Sheen 'Can't Debate' Anything Costar Jon Cryer Said About His Drug Addiction in New Documentary: 'Really Insightful'
Charlie Sheen revealed Jon Cryer was put in a tough spot due to the actor's drug usage on Two and a Half Men.
In aka Charlie Sheen, a documentary premiering on Netflix on September 10, Cryer gave a candid interview that Sheen responded to.
Charlie Sheen Didn't Personally Call Jon Cryer for His Documentary
"The only person I didn't call personally to participate in the doc was Jon," Sheen told a media outlet. "And the only reason I didn't call him was because I didn't have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him. But when I saw everything that Jon spoke about, so honestly and very compassionately, I wrote to him and I said, 'Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I'm sorry we didn't connect personally. I hope to see you around the campus.’”
Sheen revealed he didn’t hear back from him.
"I'm thinking I wrote to the wrong number,” he said. “It's not like Jon did not respond. He's super responsible like that. So if you're reading this, Jon, DM me your new number!"
Charlie Sheen's Drug Addiction Was a Problem for Jon Cryer
The famous actor then noted his costar had a reason to be upset with him due to Sheen’s drug addiction, causing their hit show to go south.
"It was really cool to hear from his perspective," Sheen noted of what Cryer stated in his interview in the documentary. "He was in the line of fire with all that stupid s--- going on, and it was affecting him and his family and his career and all that. I can't debate anything that he said."
Jon Cryer 'Nailed' Where Charlie Sheen's Drug Problem Came From
Sheen said Cryer "nailed" how he got addicted to drugs in the first place.
“I'm so glad he opened that door, because it gave me a chance to really start thinking about that," he continued. "He said, 'He's a guy that doesn't believe he deserves the things he has, or that it was he earned,' and I was like, 'Whoa.’”
Charlie Sheen's Reflection on Jon Cryer's Interview
"Suddenly, I felt like I was on a couch in Jon's therapy office, and he was dead on,” Sheen elaborated. “That's something that I've felt my whole life, because I had no formal training. I had no formal education, I didn't even finish high school. And suddenly I'm working and traveling, I'm a star and all this stuff. It just happened. There was no plan. And there was always the voice of doubt there, telling me it's only a matter of time before this all goes away, so to enjoy this as heartily as you can."
Sheen concluded by saying Cryer's interview was “really insightful” and “compassionate.”