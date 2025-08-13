Charlie Sheen's Ex Brett Rossi 'Absolutely Flabbergasted' Over Actor's New Netflix Documentary and Hopes 'Nothing Negative' Is Said About Their Failed Romance: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen’s new documentary — in which he will be sharing stuff he vowed “to only reveal to a therapist” — has his ex Brett Rossi less than thrilled, according to an insider. In the trailer for the documentary, Sheen, 59, claims, “When you got a lot of shame about a lot of stuff... Shame is suffocating. I lit the fuse, you know, and my life turns into everything it wasn't supposed to be. There’s only one person alive who has the answers to so many people’s questions about me and that’s me.”

Brett Rossi 'Can't Believe' She Wasn't Asked to Be a Part of the Documentary

Source: Netflix/YouTube Brett Rossi is 'flabbergasted' by Charlie Sheen's documentary announcement, according to a source.

There's a quick flash to many people from his life being interviewed for the documentary, including ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller. Notably absent is Rossi, who was engaged to Sheen for eight months. An insider close to Brett said she is “absolutely flabbergasted by the announcement of the documentary. “She can’t believe she was engaged to him for [almost] a year and she wouldn’t have been asked to be a part of it,” they detailed. “Especially with a documentary that’s being advertised as one that tells all about his life from everyone who was in it.”

Brett Rossi 'Is Certain She Will Be Discussed' in the Documentary

Source: @imbrettrossi/Instagram Brett Rossi 'can’t imagine they’re just going to graze over an entire year of his life' in the documentary, an insider dished.

“She can’t imagine they’re just going to graze over an entire year of his life,” the insider continued. “So she’s certain she will be discussed.” While she’s not thrilled with the notion of this existing without any input from her, the source said she’s hopeful there’s “nothing negative” about her since “when they parted, they agreed to not speak negatively about one another.” “And Brett has held up her end of the bargain, only being supportive when asked about Charlie and even showing love to Denise when she split from Aaron Phypers, insisting she and Charlie should reunite as he was the love of her life,” the source added.

Brett Rossi Will 'Have No Choice But to Defend Herself'

Source: @imbrettrossi/Instagram Brett Rossi is 'somewhat hurt' she wasn't asked to be in the documentary, a source dished.

The insider added that Brett is “somewhat hurt” she wasn’t asked to be in the upcoming documentary, as she did care about him during their time together. “However,” the insider concluded, “Denise and Charlie have never liked Brett talking to the press or speaking out. So, unfortunately, she’s sure she wasn’t left out of the documentary by accident. Only time will tell if she was discussed or not." "And if she was — and it’s negative — she will have no choice but to defend herself," they added.

What's the Documentary About?

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen's documentary is set to be released on Netflix on September 10.