Charlie Sheen Sets the Record Straight About His Sexual Encounters With Men
Nov. 1 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Charlie Sheen is clearing the air regarding the nature of his past sexual experiences with men, following revelations from his recent memoir, The Book of Sheen, and Netflix docuseries, aka Charlie Sheen.
The actor, 58, emphasized that those encounters weren't as “graphic” as many people might assume. “It wasn’t full-fledged,” he stated.
Instead, he wants to clarify his intention in discussing these topics: “It’s not a shame thing.”
On the latest episode of "In Depth with Grant Bensinger," Sheen explained that he feels there’s widespread misunderstanding about his sexual history. “When people say 's-- with men,' you immediately think of, like, b--- s--. Sorry to be graphic, but that's kind of where the mind goes, right?” he admitted. “But it wasn't that.”
Sheen continued, “I don't want to be like, ‘Okay, I did this thing, but this and that part of it didn't happen.’ But it didn't. I don't know that that matters, but that's the only part of it that I'm like, it wasn't full-fledged, man... They say you experiment in college, you know? I never went to college, so maybe that explains it.”
While he seeks to reframe the narrative surrounding his sexuality, Sheen insists there’s no judgment or regret attached to his disclosures. “It's just kind of like a, 'Huh, [s-- with men] is a bit of a broad category,'" he said.
Describing his decision to share these details as “liberating,” he expressed relief in being candid. “It’s f------ liberating... [to] just talk about stuff. It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me... I'm not going to run from my past, or let it own me," he noted.
Sheen's rise to fame began in the mid-1980s with acclaimed roles in films like Platoon and Wall Street. Following in the footsteps of his father, Martin Sheen, he transitioned to television, finding success in sitcoms such as Spin City and Two and a Half Men.
Though open about his struggles with substance abuse since the '90s, it was his dismissal from Two and a Half Men in 2011, coupled with his HIV diagnosis disclosed in 2015, that brought his personal issues into the spotlight.
Now, as he embraces a new era of transparency, Charlie is actively seeking to reconnect with cast members from the show, revealing he has reached out to costar Jon Cryer to rekindle their friendship.