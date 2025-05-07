Charli XCX Goes Topless Before Debuting Jaw-Dropping Outfit at 2025 Met Gala: Photos
Charli XCX gave fans a peek behind the scenes before stealing the show at the 2025 Met Gala.
The "Party 4 U" singer dropped a carousel of photos on Instagram, including a daring topless shot snapped in a bathroom mirror.
Using a digital camera, Charli captured the moment herself, covering her chest with one arm while showing off a dramatic gothic feathered headpiece.
The bold preview was just a taste of her full prep process.
In another pic, she lounged in a bathrobe and sunglasses, sipping champagne with her Met Gala essentials scattered across the bed — giving true pop star energy.
When it was finally time to hit the carpet, the hitmater delivered a high-drama look that fit this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
She wore a structured black blazer with oversized shoulder pads, a sheer chiffon skirt with a flowing train and black underwear. The singer then brought her whole vision together with black over-the-knee boots and feathered accents.
But the real showstopper was the way black feathers framed her face, ran down the inside of her jacket and dramatically lined the hem of her skirt. She then completed the outfit with sculptural jewelry from Bucherer Fine Jewellery.
“thank you @voguemagazine for having me and thank you @anndemeulemeester_official and @stefanogallici for this incredible piece of gothic tailoring. i’m honored to be with you at your first appearance at the met gala!!!,” the "Apple" songstress wrote in the caption.
“Subverting the codes of classic tailoring, my look pays tribute to the self-expression of dandyism. we reimagined a three-piece tailored set, a cinched waistcoat, hard blazer and soft silk chiffon train edged with feathers,” she added.
Fans instantly went wild in the comments section.
“another favorite look 👏 my god everytime,” one wrote.
“Oh my GOTH charli 🖤,” another gushed.
Paris Hilton kept it simple with a “😍.”
Someone else joked, “Idk why the hair on the bed is sending me. You look gorgeous mother angel.”
Charli’s head-turning Met Gala moment comes just as her film career is heating up.
According to Variety, she’s starring in and producing the next film by legendary Japanese horror director Takashi Miike this summer.
The new movie will be the second project under her Studio365 production banner, following A24’s upcoming The Moment. Plot details are still under wraps, but Miike’s cult classics Audition and Ichi the Killer suggest that the new flick will be jam-packed with wild, intense scenes.