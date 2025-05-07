Charli XCX Goes Topless Before Debuting Jaw-Dropping Outfit at 2025 Met Gala: Photos

The bold preview was just a taste of her full prep process.

In another pic, she lounged in a bathrobe and sunglasses, sipping champagne with her Met Gala essentials scattered across the bed — giving true pop star energy.

When it was finally time to hit the carpet, the hitmater delivered a high-drama look that fit this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

She wore a structured black blazer with oversized shoulder pads, a sheer chiffon skirt with a flowing train and black underwear. The singer then brought her whole vision together with black over-the-knee boots and feathered accents.