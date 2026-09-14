'Charlie's Angels' Star Jaclyn Smith, 80, Opens Up About Her Special Bond With Her 3 Granddaughters: 'Pure Joy'

Article continues below advertisement

Jaclyn Smith may have been in the original Charlie's Angels, but these days, her three granddaughters are the true source of her happiness. "Well, I mean, they’re the joy of my life," Smith, 80, said while promoting her new memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie, per People. "I think my heart had to have an extra chamber because they’re amazing. They’re just the joys, pure joy."

Article continues below advertisement

Jaclyn Smith Is a Grandmother to 3 Grandchildren

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith welcomed two children with her ex-husband Anthony Richmond.

Smith shares two children with her ex-husband, Anthony Richmond, whom she was married to from 1981 to 1989. The pair welcomed their first son, Gaston, in March 1982, with their daughter, Spencer, arriving three years later. Gaston and Spencer have since become parents themselves, making Smith a grandmother to Wren, 3, Olivia, 7, and Bea, 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Jaclyn Smith Was 'Thrilled' to Become a Grandmother

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith explained that she planned to introduce 'Charlie's Angels' to her granddaughters.

"The love that you have for your children, it’s like, 'Oh my God.' But this is even bigger — there are no words," she told the outlet in 2017. "I was thrilled to become a grandma." Two years later, Smith explained how she planned to revisit her iconic role and rewatch Charlie's Angels with her granddaughters.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jaclyn Smith Wants to Introduce Her Granddaughters to 'Charlie's Angels'

Source: @jaclynsmith/Instagram Jaclyn Smith shared a photo of her granddaughter using a 'Charlie's Angels' lunchbox.

"My kids never really watched it that much," she said at the time. "In fact, if they saw me on film, they’d go, 'Oh, there’s Jaclyn Smith.' They wouldn’t say, 'There's Mom.' I bet I'll have fun watching it with Bea and Olivia. That might be fun to say, 'Hey, here’s your Mimi a long time ago.' I'd like them to see how things change, and I think it’s important for them to see their history, to see where they came from." The Nightkill star believed the next generation could learn valuable lessons from the show's strong female characters. "It was about women having each other’s backs," she said. "It was about women being their own person, being emotionally independent, financially independent, carrying out their job. The show was really about the bond of friendship."

Jaclyn Smith Learned 'What's Important'

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith has learned to appreciate the little moments since becoming a grandmother.